Digital Risk Protection Software Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 Digital Shadows, Recorded Future, ZeroFOX

Digital Risk Protection (DRP) is a term describes the market of tools and technologies to protect from the risks posed by externally facing digital assets. Digital risks can be found anywhere online, and include threats found on social media, mobile platforms and surface and deep/dark web. Social platforms such as LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Youtube provide a wealth of opportunity for connection and promotion, but also run the risk of malicious actors taking to these networks to impersonate your brand and your executives, as well as scam and profit off your customer base. Outside of social media, web-based digital risks on forums, blogs, search engines, domain registrars and the deep, unindexed web offer additional challenges. From coupon scams to counterfeit goods, bad actors use these platforms all too often for malicious activity. Increasingly, organizations are turning to Digital Risk Protection solutions for brand security, VIP protection and digital footprint mapping. Major producers in the sector are proofpoint, Digital Shadows and Recorded Future, with revenues of 11.53%, 9.58% and 8.58%, respectively, in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Digital Risk Protection Software Market The global Digital Risk Protection Software market size is projected to reach US$ 853.8 million by 2026, from US$ 318.8 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.9% during 2021-2026.

Digital Risk Protection Software Breakdown Data by Type

Cloud-Based, On-Premise

Digital Risk Protection Software Breakdown Data by Application

Large Enterprises, SMEs Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Digital Risk Protection Software market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Digital Risk Protection Software market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Proofpoint, Digital Shadows, Recorded Future, ZeroFOX, RiskIQ, LookingGlass Cyber Solutions, IntSights, Axur, Cyberint, ZeroFOX, RiskIQ, Blueliv, AppGate (Cyxtera), Sweepatic, CTM360, Cybersprint

