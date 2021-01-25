Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027|PrintSites, Aleyant Systems, Design’N’Buy

Web-to-print, also known as Web2Print, remote publishing or print e-commerce is commercial printing using web sites. Web to Print software solutions allow brick and mortar print shops to take their business online. Additionally, Web to Print software is utilized by multi-location enterprises and franchise businesses that wish to establish brand consistency in printed collateral throughout their dispersed locations. Web to Print software is related to Print Estimating and eCommerce software. Despite the fact that global economic meltdown has negatively affected the global software market growth, segments like ecommerce, web to print and variable data printing have managed to show significant growth and prospects in the tough market conditions.The global Web-to-print software market for is highly competitive and fragmented. There are many enterprises entering this business. Radix web, Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFI), Agfa-Gevaert Group, RedTie Group, PrintingForLess, PrintSites, Infomaze Technologies, Gelato, PageFlex and Lucid Software are some of the major market players in this domain. Other key vendors include Design’N’Buy, Vpress, B2CPrint, Aleyant Systems, Print Science, INFIGO Software, EonCode, Avanti Computer Systems, Biztech IT Consultancy, Amicon Technologies, Racad Tech, Rocketprint Software and etc. The prominent players constantly keep on innovating and investing in research and development in order to present a cost-effective portfolio. There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, where the business entities expect to strengthen their reach to their customer.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market The global Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions market size is projected to reach US$ 1451.4 million by 2026, from US$ 943.7 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2021-2026.

:

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions market.

Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Breakdown Data by Type

Template-based, Design-it-yourself

Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Breakdown Data by Application

Printing House, Print Broker, Others Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, RedTie Group, PrintSites, Aleyant Systems, Design’N’Buy, Rocketprint Software, Radixweb, Gelato, PageFlex, Amicon Technologies, Design’N’Buy, Rocketprint Software, PrintingForLess, Racad Tech, B2CPrint, INFIGO Software, Vpress, EonCode, Lucid Software, Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFI), Agfa-Gevaert Group, Infomaze Technologies, Biztech IT Consultancy

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Template-based

1.2.3 Design-it-yourself 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Printing House

1.3.3 Print Broker

1.3.4 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Trends

2.3.2 Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Drivers

2.3.3 Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Challenges

2.3.4 Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Revenue 3.4 Global Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Revenue in 2020 3.5 Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 RedTie Group

11.1.1 RedTie Group Company Details

11.1.2 RedTie Group Business Overview

11.1.3 RedTie Group Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Introduction

11.1.4 RedTie Group Revenue in Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 RedTie Group Recent Development 11.2 PrintSites

11.2.1 PrintSites Company Details

11.2.2 PrintSites Business Overview

11.2.3 PrintSites Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Introduction

11.2.4 PrintSites Revenue in Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 PrintSites Recent Development 11.3 Aleyant Systems

11.3.1 Aleyant Systems Company Details

11.3.2 Aleyant Systems Business Overview

11.3.3 Aleyant Systems Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Introduction

11.3.4 Aleyant Systems Revenue in Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Aleyant Systems Recent Development 11.4 Design’N’Buy

11.4.1 Design’N’Buy Company Details

11.4.2 Design’N’Buy Business Overview

11.4.3 Design’N’Buy Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Introduction

11.4.4 Design’N’Buy Revenue in Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Design’N’Buy Recent Development 11.5 Rocketprint Software

11.5.1 Rocketprint Software Company Details

11.5.2 Rocketprint Software Business Overview

11.5.3 Rocketprint Software Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Introduction

11.5.4 Rocketprint Software Revenue in Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Rocketprint Software Recent Development 11.6 Radixweb

11.6.1 Radixweb Company Details

11.6.2 Radixweb Business Overview

11.6.3 Radixweb Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Introduction

11.6.4 Radixweb Revenue in Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Radixweb Recent Development 11.7 Gelato

11.7.1 Gelato Company Details

11.7.2 Gelato Business Overview

11.7.3 Gelato Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Introduction

11.7.4 Gelato Revenue in Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Gelato Recent Development 11.8 PageFlex

11.8.1 PageFlex Company Details

11.8.2 PageFlex Business Overview

11.8.3 PageFlex Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Introduction

11.8.4 PageFlex Revenue in Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 PageFlex Recent Development 11.9 Amicon Technologies

11.9.1 Amicon Technologies Company Details

11.9.2 Amicon Technologies Business Overview

11.9.3 Amicon Technologies Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Introduction

11.9.4 Amicon Technologies Revenue in Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Amicon Technologies Recent Development 11.10 Print Science

11.10.1 Print Science Company Details

11.10.2 Print Science Business Overview

11.10.3 Print Science Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Introduction

11.10.4 Print Science Revenue in Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Print Science Recent Development 11.11 Avanti Computer Systems

11.11.1 Avanti Computer Systems Company Details

11.11.2 Avanti Computer Systems Business Overview

11.11.3 Avanti Computer Systems Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Introduction

11.11.4 Avanti Computer Systems Revenue in Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Avanti Computer Systems Recent Development 11.12 PrintingForLess

11.12.1 PrintingForLess Company Details

11.12.2 PrintingForLess Business Overview

11.12.3 PrintingForLess Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Introduction

11.12.4 PrintingForLess Revenue in Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 PrintingForLess Recent Development 11.13 Racad Tech

11.13.1 Racad Tech Company Details

11.13.2 Racad Tech Business Overview

11.13.3 Racad Tech Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Introduction

11.13.4 Racad Tech Revenue in Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Racad Tech Recent Development 11.14 B2CPrint

11.14.1 B2CPrint Company Details

11.14.2 B2CPrint Business Overview

11.14.3 B2CPrint Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Introduction

11.14.4 B2CPrint Revenue in Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 B2CPrint Recent Development 11.15 INFIGO Software

11.15.1 INFIGO Software Company Details

11.15.2 INFIGO Software Business Overview

11.15.3 INFIGO Software Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Introduction

11.15.4 INFIGO Software Revenue in Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 INFIGO Software Recent Development 11.16 Vpress

11.16.1 Vpress Company Details

11.16.2 Vpress Business Overview

11.16.3 Vpress Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Introduction

11.16.4 Vpress Revenue in Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Vpress Recent Development 11.17 EonCode

11.17.1 EonCode Company Details

11.17.2 EonCode Business Overview

11.17.3 EonCode Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Introduction

11.17.4 EonCode Revenue in Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 EonCode Recent Development 11.18 Lucid Software

11.18.1 Lucid Software Company Details

11.18.2 Lucid Software Business Overview

11.18.3 Lucid Software Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Introduction

11.18.4 Lucid Software Revenue in Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Lucid Software Recent Development 11.18 Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFI)

.1 Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFI) Company Details

.2 Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFI) Business Overview

.3 Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFI) Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Introduction

.4 Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFI) Revenue in Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Business (2016-2021)

.5 Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFI) Recent Development 11.20 Agfa-Gevaert Group

11.20.1 Agfa-Gevaert Group Company Details

11.20.2 Agfa-Gevaert Group Business Overview

11.20.3 Agfa-Gevaert Group Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Introduction

11.20.4 Agfa-Gevaert Group Revenue in Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 Agfa-Gevaert Group Recent Development 11.21 Infomaze Technologies

11.21.1 Infomaze Technologies Company Details

11.21.2 Infomaze Technologies Business Overview

11.21.3 Infomaze Technologies Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Introduction

11.21.4 Infomaze Technologies Revenue in Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 Infomaze Technologies Recent Development 11.22 Biztech IT Consultancy

11.22.1 Biztech IT Consultancy Company Details

11.22.2 Biztech IT Consultancy Business Overview

11.22.3 Biztech IT Consultancy Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Introduction

11.22.4 Biztech IT Consultancy Revenue in Web-to-Print (W2P) Software Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.22.5 Biztech IT Consultancy Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

