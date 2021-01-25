Construction Management Software Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027Procore, Oracle, Trimble

Construction management software, also referred to as construction project management software, helps users effectively manage construction projects, resources, and customers. Construction management software increases the efficiency and accountability of construction firms and businesses while streamlining previously manual processes, such as daily internal communications, job scheduling, punch listing, and QA/QC list creation. Construction management software is designed to work with or without an internet connection, bridging the gap between the onsite construction crew, project owner, and other stakeholders in real time. The Construction Management Software market concentration is high. Autodesk, Procore, Oracle, Trimble, Sage, Bentley Systems, Fieldwire, Jonas, Buildertrend, eSUB, etc. are some of the leading players in Global Construction Management Software market. Top 3 took up about 40% of the global market in 2019. North America is the largest region of Construction Management Software in the world in the past few years. Total North America market took up about 30% of the global market in 2019, Europe followed with 30%, and APAC took about 27% in 2019. USA is now the key developers of Construction Management Software Platforms. Construction Management Software is mainly used by the following persons: Contractors, Owners, Managers, Engineers & Architects, etc. In which Contractors took up over 45% of the global market in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Construction Management Software Market The global Construction Management Software market size is projected to reach US$ 4705.5 million by 2026, from US$ 2014.5 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2021-2026.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2629885/global-construction-management-software-market

:

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Construction Management Software market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Construction Management Software market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Construction Management Software market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Construction Management Software market.

Construction Management Software Breakdown Data by Type

Cloud-based Construction Management Software, On-premises Construction Management Software

Construction Management Software Breakdown Data by Application

Contractors, Owners, Managers, Engineers and Architects, Builders Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Construction Management Software market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Construction Management Software market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Autodesk, Procore, Oracle, Trimble, Sage, Bentley Systems, Fieldwire, Jonas, Buildertrend, Trimble, Sage, PENTA, CMiC, RedTeam, Bluebeam, Jinshi Software, Glodon, Yonyou

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3900):

https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4e83ad28f15180785c1af92575fc596b,0,1,global-construction-management-software-market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Construction Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Cloud-based Construction Management Software

1.2.3 On-premises Construction Management Software 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Construction Management Software Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Contractors

1.3.3 Owners

1.3.4 Managers

1.3.5 Engineers and Architects

1.3.6 Builders 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Construction Management Software Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Construction Management Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Construction Management Software Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Construction Management Software Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Construction Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Construction Management Software Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Construction Management Software Market Trends

2.3.2 Construction Management Software Market Drivers

2.3.3 Construction Management Software Market Challenges

2.3.4 Construction Management Software Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Construction Management Software Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Construction Management Software Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Construction Management Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Construction Management Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Construction Management Software Revenue 3.4 Global Construction Management Software Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Construction Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Construction Management Software Revenue in 2020 3.5 Construction Management Software Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Construction Management Software Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Construction Management Software Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Construction Management Software Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Construction Management Software Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Construction Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Construction Management Software Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Construction Management Software Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Construction Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Construction Management Software Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Construction Management Software Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Construction Management Software Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Construction Management Software Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Construction Management Software Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Construction Management Software Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Construction Management Software Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Construction Management Software Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Construction Management Software Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Construction Management Software Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Construction Management Software Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Construction Management Software Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Construction Management Software Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Construction Management Software Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Construction Management Software Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Construction Management Software Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Construction Management Software Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Construction Management Software Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Construction Management Software Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Construction Management Software Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Construction Management Software Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Construction Management Software Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Construction Management Software Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Construction Management Software Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Construction Management Software Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Construction Management Software Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Autodesk

11.1.1 Autodesk Company Details

11.1.2 Autodesk Business Overview

11.1.3 Autodesk Construction Management Software Introduction

11.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development 11.2 Procore

11.2.1 Procore Company Details

11.2.2 Procore Business Overview

11.2.3 Procore Construction Management Software Introduction

11.2.4 Procore Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Procore Recent Development 11.3 Oracle

11.3.1 Oracle Company Details

11.3.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.3.3 Oracle Construction Management Software Introduction

11.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Oracle Recent Development 11.4 Trimble

11.4.1 Trimble Company Details

11.4.2 Trimble Business Overview

11.4.3 Trimble Construction Management Software Introduction

11.4.4 Trimble Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Trimble Recent Development 11.5 Sage

11.5.1 Sage Company Details

11.5.2 Sage Business Overview

11.5.3 Sage Construction Management Software Introduction

11.5.4 Sage Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Sage Recent Development 11.6 Bentley Systems

11.6.1 Bentley Systems Company Details

11.6.2 Bentley Systems Business Overview

11.6.3 Bentley Systems Construction Management Software Introduction

11.6.4 Bentley Systems Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Bentley Systems Recent Development 11.7 Fieldwire

11.7.1 Fieldwire Company Details

11.7.2 Fieldwire Business Overview

11.7.3 Fieldwire Construction Management Software Introduction

11.7.4 Fieldwire Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Fieldwire Recent Development 11.8 Jonas

11.8.1 Jonas Company Details

11.8.2 Jonas Business Overview

11.8.3 Jonas Construction Management Software Introduction

11.8.4 Jonas Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Jonas Recent Development 11.9 Buildertrend

11.9.1 Buildertrend Company Details

11.9.2 Buildertrend Business Overview

11.9.3 Buildertrend Construction Management Software Introduction

11.9.4 Buildertrend Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Buildertrend Recent Development 11.10 eSUB

11.10.1 eSUB Company Details

11.10.2 eSUB Business Overview

11.10.3 eSUB Construction Management Software Introduction

11.10.4 eSUB Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 eSUB Recent Development 11.11 CoConstruc

11.11.1 CoConstruc Company Details

11.11.2 CoConstruc Business Overview

11.11.3 CoConstruc Construction Management Software Introduction

11.11.4 CoConstruc Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 CoConstruc Recent Development 11.12 PENTA

11.12.1 PENTA Company Details

11.12.2 PENTA Business Overview

11.12.3 PENTA Construction Management Software Introduction

11.12.4 PENTA Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 PENTA Recent Development 11.13 CMiC

11.13.1 CMiC Company Details

11.13.2 CMiC Business Overview

11.13.3 CMiC Construction Management Software Introduction

11.13.4 CMiC Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 CMiC Recent Development 11.14 RedTeam

11.14.1 RedTeam Company Details

11.14.2 RedTeam Business Overview

11.14.3 RedTeam Construction Management Software Introduction

11.14.4 RedTeam Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 RedTeam Recent Development 11.15 Bluebeam

11.15.1 Bluebeam Company Details

11.15.2 Bluebeam Business Overview

11.15.3 Bluebeam Construction Management Software Introduction

11.15.4 Bluebeam Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Bluebeam Recent Development 11.16 Jinshi Software

11.16.1 Jinshi Software Company Details

11.16.2 Jinshi Software Business Overview

11.16.3 Jinshi Software Construction Management Software Introduction

11.16.4 Jinshi Software Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Jinshi Software Recent Development 11.17 Glodon

11.17.1 Glodon Company Details

11.17.2 Glodon Business Overview

11.17.3 Glodon Construction Management Software Introduction

11.17.4 Glodon Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Glodon Recent Development 11.18 Yonyou

11.18.1 Yonyou Company Details

11.18.2 Yonyou Business Overview

11.18.3 Yonyou Construction Management Software Introduction

11.18.4 Yonyou Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Yonyou Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

About Us

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship and our strong commitment to sustainability. Today, we are serving more than 4000 clients across five continents. Let�s allow us to work closely with you and build a bold and a better future.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/