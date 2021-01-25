Life Science Analytics Market Growth And Market Share By 2027Accenture, IBM, IQVIA

Life science analytics is the branch of analysis that focuses on offering insights into hospital management, patient records, costs, diagnoses, and more. The field covers a broad swath of the healthcare industry, offering insights on both the macro and micro level. Market competition is intense. Oracle, Accenture, IBM, IQVIA, Salesforce, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers. North America is the largest market, with a sales market share nearly 40% in 2019. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of nearly 30%. Life Science Analytics is widely used for Healthcare Provider, Pharmaceutical Industry, Academic Organizations and Others. The most proportion of Life Science Analytics used for pharmaceutical industry, and the proportion in 2019 is about 40%. The classification of Life Science Analytics includes Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics and Prescriptive Analytics. The proportion of Descriptive Analytics in 2019 is about 40%.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Life Science Analytics Market The global Life Science Analytics market size is projected to reach US$ 38890 million by 2026, from US$ 19230 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Life Science Analytics market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Life Science Analytics market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Life Science Analytics market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Life Science Analytics market.

Life Science Analytics Breakdown Data by Type

Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics

Life Science Analytics Breakdown Data by Application

Healthcare Provider, Pharmaceutical Industry, Academic Organizations, Others Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Life Science Analytics market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Life Science Analytics market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Oracle, Accenture, IBM, IQVIA, Salesforce, Cognizant, Veeva System, SAP, Sas Institute, IQVIA, Salesforce, Cegedim

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Life Science Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Descriptive Analytics

1.2.3 Predictive Analytics

1.2.4 Prescriptive Analytics 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Life Science Analytics Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Healthcare Provider

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.3.4 Academic Organizations

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Life Science Analytics Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Life Science Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Life Science Analytics Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Life Science Analytics Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Life Science Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Life Science Analytics Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Life Science Analytics Market Trends

2.3.2 Life Science Analytics Market Drivers

2.3.3 Life Science Analytics Market Challenges

2.3.4 Life Science Analytics Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Life Science Analytics Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Life Science Analytics Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Life Science Analytics Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Life Science Analytics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Life Science Analytics Revenue 3.4 Global Life Science Analytics Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Life Science Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Life Science Analytics Revenue in 2020 3.5 Life Science Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Life Science Analytics Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Life Science Analytics Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Life Science Analytics Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Life Science Analytics Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Life Science Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Life Science Analytics Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Life Science Analytics Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Life Science Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Life Science Analytics Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Life Science Analytics Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Life Science Analytics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Life Science Analytics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Life Science Analytics Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Life Science Analytics Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Life Science Analytics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Life Science Analytics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Life Science Analytics Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Life Science Analytics Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Life Science Analytics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Life Science Analytics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Life Science Analytics Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Life Science Analytics Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Life Science Analytics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Life Science Analytics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Life Science Analytics Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Life Science Analytics Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Life Science Analytics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Life Science Analytics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Life Science Analytics Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Life Science Analytics Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Life Science Analytics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Life Science Analytics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Life Science Analytics Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Life Science Analytics Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Life Science Analytics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Life Science Analytics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Life Science Analytics Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Life Science Analytics Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Life Science Analytics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Life Science Analytics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Life Science Analytics Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Life Science Analytics Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Life Science Analytics Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Life Science Analytics Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Life Science Analytics Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Life Science Analytics Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Life Science Analytics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Life Science Analytics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Life Science Analytics Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Life Science Analytics Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Life Science Analytics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Life Science Analytics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Life Science Analytics Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Life Science Analytics Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Life Science Analytics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Life Science Analytics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Life Science Analytics Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Life Science Analytics Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Life Science Analytics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Life Science Analytics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Life Science Analytics Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Life Science Analytics Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Life Science Analytics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Life Science Analytics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Life Science Analytics Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Life Science Analytics Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Life Science Analytics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Life Science Analytics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Oracle

11.1.1 Oracle Company Details

11.1.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.1.3 Oracle Life Science Analytics Introduction

11.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Life Science Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Oracle Recent Development 11.2 Accenture

11.2.1 Accenture Company Details

11.2.2 Accenture Business Overview

11.2.3 Accenture Life Science Analytics Introduction

11.2.4 Accenture Revenue in Life Science Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Accenture Recent Development 11.3 IBM

11.3.1 IBM Company Details

11.3.2 IBM Business Overview

11.3.3 IBM Life Science Analytics Introduction

11.3.4 IBM Revenue in Life Science Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 IBM Recent Development 11.4 IQVIA

11.4.1 IQVIA Company Details

11.4.2 IQVIA Business Overview

11.4.3 IQVIA Life Science Analytics Introduction

11.4.4 IQVIA Revenue in Life Science Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 IQVIA Recent Development 11.5 Salesforce

11.5.1 Salesforce Company Details

11.5.2 Salesforce Business Overview

11.5.3 Salesforce Life Science Analytics Introduction

11.5.4 Salesforce Revenue in Life Science Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Salesforce Recent Development 11.6 Cognizant

11.6.1 Cognizant Company Details

11.6.2 Cognizant Business Overview

11.6.3 Cognizant Life Science Analytics Introduction

11.6.4 Cognizant Revenue in Life Science Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Cognizant Recent Development 11.7 Veeva System

11.7.1 Veeva System Company Details

11.7.2 Veeva System Business Overview

11.7.3 Veeva System Life Science Analytics Introduction

11.7.4 Veeva System Revenue in Life Science Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Veeva System Recent Development 11.8 SAP

11.8.1 SAP Company Details

11.8.2 SAP Business Overview

11.8.3 SAP Life Science Analytics Introduction

11.8.4 SAP Revenue in Life Science Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 SAP Recent Development 11.9 Sas Institute

11.9.1 Sas Institute Company Details

11.9.2 Sas Institute Business Overview

11.9.3 Sas Institute Life Science Analytics Introduction

11.9.4 Sas Institute Revenue in Life Science Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Sas Institute Recent Development 11.10 Exl Services

11.10.1 Exl Services Company Details

11.10.2 Exl Services Business Overview

11.10.3 Exl Services Life Science Analytics Introduction

11.10.4 Exl Services Revenue in Life Science Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Exl Services Recent Development 11.11 Wipro

11.11.1 Wipro Company Details

11.11.2 Wipro Business Overview

11.11.3 Wipro Life Science Analytics Introduction

11.11.4 Wipro Revenue in Life Science Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Wipro Recent Development 11.12 Cegedim

11.12.1 Cegedim Company Details

11.12.2 Cegedim Business Overview

11.12.3 Cegedim Life Science Analytics Introduction

11.12.4 Cegedim Revenue in Life Science Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Cegedim Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

