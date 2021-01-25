Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027|PSI Services, ProctorU, ExamSoft

Remote proctoring refers to a digital form of assessment which allows you to sit exams from any location. During remote proctoring, the software is used to allow students and course participants sit exams at any place of their choice. It has to be somewhere reliable and free from fraud. The Remote Proctoring Solutions Platforms market concentration is low. ProctorU, Pearson Vue, Respondus, Examity, and PSI Services are some of the leading players in Global Remote Proctoring Solutions Platforms market. Top 3 took up about 25% of the global market in 2019. USA is now the key developers of Remote Proctoring Solutions. North America is the largest sales region of Remote Proctoring Solutions in the world in the past few years. Total North America market took up about 45% of the global market in 2019, Europe followed with 30%, and China took over 5% in 2019. Education are the most widely used group which took up about 50% of the global market in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Remote Proctoring Solutions Market The global Remote Proctoring Solutions market size is projected to reach US$ 1144.6 million by 2026, from US$ 370.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.9% during 2021-2026.

:

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Remote Proctoring Solutions market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Remote Proctoring Solutions market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Remote Proctoring Solutions market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Remote Proctoring Solutions market.

Remote Proctoring Solutions Breakdown Data by Type

Advanced Automated Proctoring, Recorded Proctoring, Live Online Proctoring

Remote Proctoring Solutions Breakdown Data by Application

Education, Corporate, Certification Organizations, Government Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Remote Proctoring Solutions market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Remote Proctoring Solutions market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Examity, PSI Services, ProctorU, ExamSoft, Comprobo, Mercer-Mettl, ProctorTrack (Verificient), Inspera, Kryterion, ExamSoft, Comprobo, Smarter Services, Honorlock, Proctorio, ProctorExam, Pearson Vue, ProctorFree, SMOWL, TestReach, Questionmark, Televic Education, Examstar, RK Infotech, Chinamobo Inc

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Advanced Automated Proctoring

1.2.3 Recorded Proctoring

1.2.4 Live Online Proctoring 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Education

1.3.3 Corporate

1.3.4 Certification Organizations

1.3.5 Government 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Remote Proctoring Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Remote Proctoring Solutions Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Remote Proctoring Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Remote Proctoring Solutions Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Trends

2.3.2 Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Drivers

2.3.3 Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Challenges

2.3.4 Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Remote Proctoring Solutions Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Remote Proctoring Solutions Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Remote Proctoring Solutions Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Remote Proctoring Solutions Revenue 3.4 Global Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Remote Proctoring Solutions Revenue in 2020 3.5 Remote Proctoring Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Remote Proctoring Solutions Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Remote Proctoring Solutions Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Remote Proctoring Solutions Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Remote Proctoring Solutions Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Remote Proctoring Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Remote Proctoring Solutions Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Remote Proctoring Solutions Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Remote Proctoring Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Remote Proctoring Solutions Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Examity

11.1.1 Examity Company Details

11.1.2 Examity Business Overview

11.1.3 Examity Remote Proctoring Solutions Introduction

11.1.4 Examity Revenue in Remote Proctoring Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Examity Recent Development 11.2 PSI Services

11.2.1 PSI Services Company Details

11.2.2 PSI Services Business Overview

11.2.3 PSI Services Remote Proctoring Solutions Introduction

11.2.4 PSI Services Revenue in Remote Proctoring Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 PSI Services Recent Development 11.3 ProctorU

11.3.1 ProctorU Company Details

11.3.2 ProctorU Business Overview

11.3.3 ProctorU Remote Proctoring Solutions Introduction

11.3.4 ProctorU Revenue in Remote Proctoring Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 ProctorU Recent Development 11.4 ExamSoft

11.4.1 ExamSoft Company Details

11.4.2 ExamSoft Business Overview

11.4.3 ExamSoft Remote Proctoring Solutions Introduction

11.4.4 ExamSoft Revenue in Remote Proctoring Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 ExamSoft Recent Development 11.5 Comprobo

11.5.1 Comprobo Company Details

11.5.2 Comprobo Business Overview

11.5.3 Comprobo Remote Proctoring Solutions Introduction

11.5.4 Comprobo Revenue in Remote Proctoring Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Comprobo Recent Development 11.6 Mercer-Mettl

11.6.1 Mercer-Mettl Company Details

11.6.2 Mercer-Mettl Business Overview

11.6.3 Mercer-Mettl Remote Proctoring Solutions Introduction

11.6.4 Mercer-Mettl Revenue in Remote Proctoring Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Mercer-Mettl Recent Development 11.7 ProctorTrack (Verificient)

11.7.1 ProctorTrack (Verificient) Company Details

11.7.2 ProctorTrack (Verificient) Business Overview

11.7.3 ProctorTrack (Verificient) Remote Proctoring Solutions Introduction

11.7.4 ProctorTrack (Verificient) Revenue in Remote Proctoring Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 ProctorTrack (Verificient) Recent Development 11.8 Inspera

11.8.1 Inspera Company Details

11.8.2 Inspera Business Overview

11.8.3 Inspera Remote Proctoring Solutions Introduction

11.8.4 Inspera Revenue in Remote Proctoring Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Inspera Recent Development 11.9 Kryterion

11.9.1 Kryterion Company Details

11.9.2 Kryterion Business Overview

11.9.3 Kryterion Remote Proctoring Solutions Introduction

11.9.4 Kryterion Revenue in Remote Proctoring Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Kryterion Recent Development 11.10 Prometric

11.10.1 Prometric Company Details

11.10.2 Prometric Business Overview

11.10.3 Prometric Remote Proctoring Solutions Introduction

11.10.4 Prometric Revenue in Remote Proctoring Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Prometric Recent Development 11.11 Respondus

11.11.1 Respondus Company Details

11.11.2 Respondus Business Overview

11.11.3 Respondus Remote Proctoring Solutions Introduction

11.11.4 Respondus Revenue in Remote Proctoring Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Respondus Recent Development 11.12 Smarter Services

11.12.1 Smarter Services Company Details

11.12.2 Smarter Services Business Overview

11.12.3 Smarter Services Remote Proctoring Solutions Introduction

11.12.4 Smarter Services Revenue in Remote Proctoring Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Smarter Services Recent Development 11.13 Honorlock

11.13.1 Honorlock Company Details

11.13.2 Honorlock Business Overview

11.13.3 Honorlock Remote Proctoring Solutions Introduction

11.13.4 Honorlock Revenue in Remote Proctoring Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Honorlock Recent Development 11.14 Proctorio

11.14.1 Proctorio Company Details

11.14.2 Proctorio Business Overview

11.14.3 Proctorio Remote Proctoring Solutions Introduction

11.14.4 Proctorio Revenue in Remote Proctoring Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Proctorio Recent Development 11.15 ProctorExam

11.15.1 ProctorExam Company Details

11.15.2 ProctorExam Business Overview

11.15.3 ProctorExam Remote Proctoring Solutions Introduction

11.15.4 ProctorExam Revenue in Remote Proctoring Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 ProctorExam Recent Development 11.16 Pearson Vue

11.16.1 Pearson Vue Company Details

11.16.2 Pearson Vue Business Overview

11.16.3 Pearson Vue Remote Proctoring Solutions Introduction

11.16.4 Pearson Vue Revenue in Remote Proctoring Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Pearson Vue Recent Development 11.17 ProctorFree

11.17.1 ProctorFree Company Details

11.17.2 ProctorFree Business Overview

11.17.3 ProctorFree Remote Proctoring Solutions Introduction

11.17.4 ProctorFree Revenue in Remote Proctoring Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 ProctorFree Recent Development 11.18 SMOWL

11.18.1 SMOWL Company Details

11.18.2 SMOWL Business Overview

11.18.3 SMOWL Remote Proctoring Solutions Introduction

11.18.4 SMOWL Revenue in Remote Proctoring Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 SMOWL Recent Development 11.18 TestReach

.1 TestReach Company Details

.2 TestReach Business Overview

.3 TestReach Remote Proctoring Solutions Introduction

.4 TestReach Revenue in Remote Proctoring Solutions Business (2016-2021)

.5 TestReach Recent Development 11.20 Questionmark

11.20.1 Questionmark Company Details

11.20.2 Questionmark Business Overview

11.20.3 Questionmark Remote Proctoring Solutions Introduction

11.20.4 Questionmark Revenue in Remote Proctoring Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 Questionmark Recent Development 11.21 Televic Education

11.21.1 Televic Education Company Details

11.21.2 Televic Education Business Overview

11.21.3 Televic Education Remote Proctoring Solutions Introduction

11.21.4 Televic Education Revenue in Remote Proctoring Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 Televic Education Recent Development 11.22 Examstar

11.22.1 Examstar Company Details

11.22.2 Examstar Business Overview

11.22.3 Examstar Remote Proctoring Solutions Introduction

11.22.4 Examstar Revenue in Remote Proctoring Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.22.5 Examstar Recent Development 11.23 RK Infotech

11.23.1 RK Infotech Company Details

11.23.2 RK Infotech Business Overview

11.23.3 RK Infotech Remote Proctoring Solutions Introduction

11.23.4 RK Infotech Revenue in Remote Proctoring Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.23.5 RK Infotech Recent Development 11.24 Chinamobo Inc

11.24.1 Chinamobo Inc Company Details

11.24.2 Chinamobo Inc Business Overview

11.24.3 Chinamobo Inc Remote Proctoring Solutions Introduction

11.24.4 Chinamobo Inc Revenue in Remote Proctoring Solutions Business (2016-2021)

11.24.5 Chinamobo Inc Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

