Global Ice Cream Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Ice cream is a sweetened frozen food typically eaten as a snack or dessert. It is usually made from dairy products, such as milk and cream, and often combined with fruits or other ingredients and flavours. It is typically sweetened with sugar or sugar substitutes. Typically, flavourings and colourings are added in addition to stabilizers.

ALSO READ- https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/08/12/ice-cream-market-2020-global-share-trend-segmentation-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026/

Unilever accounted for 6.79% of the global Ice Cream production market share in 2015. Followed players, Nestlé accounted for3.53%. Market is very fragmented.

ALSO READ- http://icrowdnewswire.com/2018/09/26/pc-server-power-management-software-market-size-growth-trend-and-forecast-to-2023-wiseguyreports/

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Europe and USA. They have unshakable status in this field. Europe takes the market share of 27.54% in 2015, USA followed by with 22.40% in 2015.

ALSO READ- https://www.openpr.com/news/2099558/dry-beer-market-2020-global-key-players-trends-share

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types.

ALSO READ- http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/maternity-support-products-market-overviewdownstream-applicationsdevelopment-history-and-demand-20192022_419901.html

The global Ice Cream market is valued at 57900 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 84900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Ice Cream market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

ALSO READ- http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automatic-eod-robot-market-global-analysis-2021-supply-demand-industry-overview-future-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-01-12

This report studies the global market size of Ice Cream in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Ice Cream in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Ice Cream market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Ice Cream market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Unilever

Nestlé

Lotte Confectionary

Dean Foods

General Mills

Mars

Yili Group

Morinaga

Meiji

Mengniu

Turkey Hill

Blue Bell Creameries

Amul

Market size by Product

Soft Ice Cream

Hard Ice Cream

Market size by End User

Commercial

Residential

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Ice Cream market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Ice Cream market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Ice Cream companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Ice Cream submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ice Cream are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (M L). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Ice Cream market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/