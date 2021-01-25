Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market is accounted for $22.52 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $89.09 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 21.7%. The stringent government norms related to safety is the primary factor driving the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market. Furthermore, preferences towards advanced technology & active safety features and increasing focus of consumer safety are the factors favouring the market growth. However, complexity in testing, pricing pressure and inflation are the factors restraining the market growth.
By 2014, passenger vehicle segment has the dominant share in global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market and is expected to continue its dominance throughout forecast period. Europe has the largest regional market for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) due to its highly innovative automotive market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth on account of rapidly expanding automotive industry in emerging markets such as India and China. Rising awareness about active safety systems, increasing income & purchasing power and changing lifestyle are the additional factors favouring the market growth in APAC.
Some of the key players in the global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) market include Audi AG, Autoliv Inc., BMW AG, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Fords Motor Co., General Motors (GM), Hyundai Mobis, Magna International Inc., Mobileye, Omron Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments and Valeo.
System Types Covered:
- Adaptive Front Lighting System
- Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
- Adaptive Cruise Control System
- Blind Spot Object Detection System
- Drowsiness Monitor System
- Emergency Braking System
- Forward Collision Mitigation System (FCMS)
- Lane Departure Warning System
- Park Assist System
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System
- Other System Types
o Driver monitoring system
o Heads up display
o Night Vision System
Vehicle Types Covered:
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle
- Passenger Vehicle
Sensor Types Covered:
- Image Sensor
- LASER Sensor
- iDAR Sensor
- Infrared (IR) Sensor
- Ultrasonic Sensor
- Radar Sensor
o Long Range Radar Sensor
o Short Range Radar Sensor
Regions Covered:
- North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
- Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
– Market share analysis of the top industry players
– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
