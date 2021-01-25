Commodity Services Market Growth By Segment Type,Size,Share And Trend By 2027Glencore, Trafigura Group, Mercuria Energy Group

Commodity services are type of services that allow purchasers or sellers to meet the counterparty to trade a commodity or commodity related investment items. Commodity services are mainly classified into the following types: metals, energy, agricultural, etc. And agricultural was the most widely used type which took up about 38.89% of the total market size in 2019. In 2020, energy market suffer a deepest decline, about -20.7% in the global market, will the whole commodity services market will get an about -14.4% decline. Commodity services have wide range of applications, such as Large Enterprises (above 300 employees) and SMEs. And Large Enterprises was the most widely used area which took up about 74.19% of the global total in 2019. Asia-Pacific is the largest region of commodity services in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Asia-Pacific market took up about 36.6% the global market in 2019, while Europe and North America were about 30%, 22.2%. Vitol Group, Glencore, Trafigura Group, Mercuria Energy Group, Cargill, Koch Industries, Archer Daniels Midland, Gunvor Group, Bunge, Louis Dreyfus Company, Mabanaft, Wilmar, COFCO Group, etc. are the key suppliers in the global Commodity Services market. Top 5 took up about 20.6% of the global market in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Commodity Services Market The global Commodity Services market size is projected to reach US$ 4885290 million by 2026, from US$ 4091000 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Commodity Services market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Commodity Services market in terms of revenue.

Commodity Services Breakdown Data by Type

Metals Commodity Services, Energy Commodity Services, Agricultural Commodity Services, Others Commodity Services

Commodity Services Breakdown Data by Application

Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Commodity Services market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Commodity Services market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Vitol Group, Glencore, Trafigura Group, Mercuria Energy Group, Cargill, Koch Industries, Archer Daniels Midland, Gunvor Group, Bunge, Mercuria Energy Group, Cargill, Wilmar, COFCO Group

