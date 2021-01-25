Online Exam Proctoring Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027PSI Services, ProctorU, ExamSoft

Online proctoring refers to a digital form of assessment which allows you to sit exams from any location. During online proctoring, the software is used to allow students and course participants sit exams at any place of their choice. It has to be somewhere reliable and free from fraud. Online Exam Proctoring is mainly used in following Application groups: Education, Certification/Licensure, Corporate, etc. And Education are the most widely used group which took up about 51.66% of the global market in 2019. Americas is the largest sales region of Online Exam Proctoring in the world in the past few years. Total Americas market took up about 42.68% of the global market in 2019, Europe followed with 32%, and APAC took about 22.25% in 2019. The Online Exam Proctoring Platforms market concentration is low. Examity, PSI Services, ProctorU, ExamSoft, Comprobo, Mercer-Mettl are some of the leading players in Global Online Exam Proctoring Platforms market. Top 3 took up about 26.36% of the global market in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Online Exam Proctoring Market The global Online Exam Proctoring market size is projected to reach US$ 1150.6 million by 2026, from US$ 347.8 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.4% during 2021-2026.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2630122/global-online-exam-proctoring-market

:

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Online Exam Proctoring market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Online Exam Proctoring market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Online Exam Proctoring market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Online Exam Proctoring market.

Online Exam Proctoring Breakdown Data by Type

Advanced Automated Proctoring, Recorded Proctoring, Live Online Proctoring

Online Exam Proctoring Breakdown Data by Application

Education, Certification/Licensure, Corporate, Others Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Online Exam Proctoring market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Online Exam Proctoring market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Examity, PSI Services, ProctorU, ExamSoft, Comprobo, Mercer-Mettl, ProctorTrack (Verificient), Inspera, Kryterion, ExamSoft, Comprobo, Smarter Services, Honorlock, Proctorio, ProctorExam, Pearson Vue, ProctorFree, SMOWL, TestReach, Questionmark, Televic Education, Examstar, RK Infotech, Chinamobo Inc

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3900):

https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/ca8f4d8717d59fba7ffc557d08093559,0,1,global-online-exam-proctoring-market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Online Exam Proctoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Advanced Automated Proctoring

1.2.3 Recorded Proctoring

1.2.4 Live Online Proctoring 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Online Exam Proctoring Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Education

1.3.3 Certification/Licensure

1.3.4 Corporate

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Online Exam Proctoring Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Online Exam Proctoring Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Online Exam Proctoring Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Online Exam Proctoring Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Online Exam Proctoring Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Online Exam Proctoring Market Trends

2.3.2 Online Exam Proctoring Market Drivers

2.3.3 Online Exam Proctoring Market Challenges

2.3.4 Online Exam Proctoring Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Online Exam Proctoring Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Online Exam Proctoring Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Online Exam Proctoring Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Online Exam Proctoring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Online Exam Proctoring Revenue 3.4 Global Online Exam Proctoring Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Online Exam Proctoring Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Online Exam Proctoring Revenue in 2020 3.5 Online Exam Proctoring Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Online Exam Proctoring Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Online Exam Proctoring Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Online Exam Proctoring Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Online Exam Proctoring Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Online Exam Proctoring Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Online Exam Proctoring Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Online Exam Proctoring Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Online Exam Proctoring Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Online Exam Proctoring Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Online Exam Proctoring Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Online Exam Proctoring Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Examity

11.1.1 Examity Company Details

11.1.2 Examity Business Overview

11.1.3 Examity Online Exam Proctoring Introduction

11.1.4 Examity Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Examity Recent Development 11.2 PSI Services

11.2.1 PSI Services Company Details

11.2.2 PSI Services Business Overview

11.2.3 PSI Services Online Exam Proctoring Introduction

11.2.4 PSI Services Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 PSI Services Recent Development 11.3 ProctorU

11.3.1 ProctorU Company Details

11.3.2 ProctorU Business Overview

11.3.3 ProctorU Online Exam Proctoring Introduction

11.3.4 ProctorU Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 ProctorU Recent Development 11.4 ExamSoft

11.4.1 ExamSoft Company Details

11.4.2 ExamSoft Business Overview

11.4.3 ExamSoft Online Exam Proctoring Introduction

11.4.4 ExamSoft Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 ExamSoft Recent Development 11.5 Comprobo

11.5.1 Comprobo Company Details

11.5.2 Comprobo Business Overview

11.5.3 Comprobo Online Exam Proctoring Introduction

11.5.4 Comprobo Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Comprobo Recent Development 11.6 Mercer-Mettl

11.6.1 Mercer-Mettl Company Details

11.6.2 Mercer-Mettl Business Overview

11.6.3 Mercer-Mettl Online Exam Proctoring Introduction

11.6.4 Mercer-Mettl Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Mercer-Mettl Recent Development 11.7 ProctorTrack (Verificient)

11.7.1 ProctorTrack (Verificient) Company Details

11.7.2 ProctorTrack (Verificient) Business Overview

11.7.3 ProctorTrack (Verificient) Online Exam Proctoring Introduction

11.7.4 ProctorTrack (Verificient) Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 ProctorTrack (Verificient) Recent Development 11.8 Inspera

11.8.1 Inspera Company Details

11.8.2 Inspera Business Overview

11.8.3 Inspera Online Exam Proctoring Introduction

11.8.4 Inspera Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Inspera Recent Development 11.9 Kryterion

11.9.1 Kryterion Company Details

11.9.2 Kryterion Business Overview

11.9.3 Kryterion Online Exam Proctoring Introduction

11.9.4 Kryterion Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Kryterion Recent Development 11.10 Prometric

11.10.1 Prometric Company Details

11.10.2 Prometric Business Overview

11.10.3 Prometric Online Exam Proctoring Introduction

11.10.4 Prometric Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Prometric Recent Development 11.11 Respondus

11.11.1 Respondus Company Details

11.11.2 Respondus Business Overview

11.11.3 Respondus Online Exam Proctoring Introduction

11.11.4 Respondus Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Respondus Recent Development 11.12 Smarter Services

11.12.1 Smarter Services Company Details

11.12.2 Smarter Services Business Overview

11.12.3 Smarter Services Online Exam Proctoring Introduction

11.12.4 Smarter Services Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Smarter Services Recent Development 11.13 Honorlock

11.13.1 Honorlock Company Details

11.13.2 Honorlock Business Overview

11.13.3 Honorlock Online Exam Proctoring Introduction

11.13.4 Honorlock Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Honorlock Recent Development 11.14 Proctorio

11.14.1 Proctorio Company Details

11.14.2 Proctorio Business Overview

11.14.3 Proctorio Online Exam Proctoring Introduction

11.14.4 Proctorio Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Proctorio Recent Development 11.15 ProctorExam

11.15.1 ProctorExam Company Details

11.15.2 ProctorExam Business Overview

11.15.3 ProctorExam Online Exam Proctoring Introduction

11.15.4 ProctorExam Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 ProctorExam Recent Development 11.16 Pearson Vue

11.16.1 Pearson Vue Company Details

11.16.2 Pearson Vue Business Overview

11.16.3 Pearson Vue Online Exam Proctoring Introduction

11.16.4 Pearson Vue Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Pearson Vue Recent Development 11.17 ProctorFree

11.17.1 ProctorFree Company Details

11.17.2 ProctorFree Business Overview

11.17.3 ProctorFree Online Exam Proctoring Introduction

11.17.4 ProctorFree Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 ProctorFree Recent Development 11.18 SMOWL

11.18.1 SMOWL Company Details

11.18.2 SMOWL Business Overview

11.18.3 SMOWL Online Exam Proctoring Introduction

11.18.4 SMOWL Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 SMOWL Recent Development 11.18 TestReach

.1 TestReach Company Details

.2 TestReach Business Overview

.3 TestReach Online Exam Proctoring Introduction

.4 TestReach Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)

.5 TestReach Recent Development 11.20 Questionmark

11.20.1 Questionmark Company Details

11.20.2 Questionmark Business Overview

11.20.3 Questionmark Online Exam Proctoring Introduction

11.20.4 Questionmark Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 Questionmark Recent Development 11.21 Televic Education

11.21.1 Televic Education Company Details

11.21.2 Televic Education Business Overview

11.21.3 Televic Education Online Exam Proctoring Introduction

11.21.4 Televic Education Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 Televic Education Recent Development 11.22 Examstar

11.22.1 Examstar Company Details

11.22.2 Examstar Business Overview

11.22.3 Examstar Online Exam Proctoring Introduction

11.22.4 Examstar Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)

11.22.5 Examstar Recent Development 11.23 RK Infotech

11.23.1 RK Infotech Company Details

11.23.2 RK Infotech Business Overview

11.23.3 RK Infotech Online Exam Proctoring Introduction

11.23.4 RK Infotech Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)

11.23.5 RK Infotech Recent Development 11.24 Chinamobo Inc

11.24.1 Chinamobo Inc Company Details

11.24.2 Chinamobo Inc Business Overview

11.24.3 Chinamobo Inc Online Exam Proctoring Introduction

11.24.4 Chinamobo Inc Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)

11.24.5 Chinamobo Inc Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

About Us

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship and our strong commitment to sustainability. Today, we are serving more than 4000 clients across five continents. Let�s allow us to work closely with you and build a bold and a better future.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/