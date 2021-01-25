Online Exam Proctoring Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027PSI Services, ProctorU, ExamSoft

Online proctoring refers to a digital form of assessment which allows you to sit exams from any location. During online proctoring, the software is used to allow students and course participants sit exams at any place of their choice. It has to be somewhere reliable and free from fraud. Online Exam Proctoring is mainly used in following Application groups: Education, Certification/Licensure, Corporate, etc. And Education are the most widely used group which took up about 51.66% of the global market in 2019. Americas is the largest sales region of Online Exam Proctoring in the world in the past few years. Total Americas market took up about 42.68% of the global market in 2019, Europe followed with 32%, and APAC took about 22.25% in 2019. The Online Exam Proctoring Platforms market concentration is low. Examity, PSI Services, ProctorU, ExamSoft, Comprobo, Mercer-Mettl are some of the leading players in Global Online Exam Proctoring Platforms market. Top 3 took up about 26.36% of the global market in 2019.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Online Exam Proctoring Market The global Online Exam Proctoring market size is projected to reach US$ 1150.6 million by 2026, from US$ 347.8 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 17.4% during 2021-2026.
Get Sample Copy of This Report @
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2630122/global-online-exam-proctoring-market
:
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Online Exam Proctoring market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Online Exam Proctoring market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Online Exam Proctoring market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Online Exam Proctoring market.
Online Exam Proctoring Breakdown Data by Type
Advanced Automated Proctoring, Recorded Proctoring, Live Online Proctoring
Online Exam Proctoring Breakdown Data by Application
Education, Certification/Licensure, Corporate, Others Based on regional and country-level analysis,
the Online Exam Proctoring market has been segmented as follows:,
North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Online Exam Proctoring market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.
The following players are covered in this report:
, Examity, PSI Services, ProctorU, ExamSoft, Comprobo, Mercer-Mettl, ProctorTrack (Verificient), Inspera, Kryterion, ExamSoft, Comprobo, Smarter Services, Honorlock, Proctorio, ProctorExam, Pearson Vue, ProctorFree, SMOWL, TestReach, Questionmark, Televic Education, Examstar, RK Infotech, Chinamobo Inc
Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(3900):
https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/ca8f4d8717d59fba7ffc557d08093559,0,1,global-online-exam-proctoring-market
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Online Exam Proctoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Advanced Automated Proctoring
1.2.3 Recorded Proctoring
1.2.4 Live Online Proctoring 1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Online Exam Proctoring Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Education
1.3.3 Certification/Licensure
1.3.4 Corporate
1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Online Exam Proctoring Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Online Exam Proctoring Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Online Exam Proctoring Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Online Exam Proctoring Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Online Exam Proctoring Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Online Exam Proctoring Market Trends
2.3.2 Online Exam Proctoring Market Drivers
2.3.3 Online Exam Proctoring Market Challenges
2.3.4 Online Exam Proctoring Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Online Exam Proctoring Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Online Exam Proctoring Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Online Exam Proctoring Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Online Exam Proctoring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Online Exam Proctoring Revenue 3.4 Global Online Exam Proctoring Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Online Exam Proctoring Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Online Exam Proctoring Revenue in 2020 3.5 Online Exam Proctoring Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Online Exam Proctoring Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Online Exam Proctoring Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Online Exam Proctoring Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Online Exam Proctoring Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Online Exam Proctoring Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Online Exam Proctoring Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Online Exam Proctoring Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Online Exam Proctoring Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Online Exam Proctoring Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Online Exam Proctoring Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Online Exam Proctoring Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Online Exam Proctoring Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Examity
11.1.1 Examity Company Details
11.1.2 Examity Business Overview
11.1.3 Examity Online Exam Proctoring Introduction
11.1.4 Examity Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Examity Recent Development 11.2 PSI Services
11.2.1 PSI Services Company Details
11.2.2 PSI Services Business Overview
11.2.3 PSI Services Online Exam Proctoring Introduction
11.2.4 PSI Services Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 PSI Services Recent Development 11.3 ProctorU
11.3.1 ProctorU Company Details
11.3.2 ProctorU Business Overview
11.3.3 ProctorU Online Exam Proctoring Introduction
11.3.4 ProctorU Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 ProctorU Recent Development 11.4 ExamSoft
11.4.1 ExamSoft Company Details
11.4.2 ExamSoft Business Overview
11.4.3 ExamSoft Online Exam Proctoring Introduction
11.4.4 ExamSoft Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 ExamSoft Recent Development 11.5 Comprobo
11.5.1 Comprobo Company Details
11.5.2 Comprobo Business Overview
11.5.3 Comprobo Online Exam Proctoring Introduction
11.5.4 Comprobo Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Comprobo Recent Development 11.6 Mercer-Mettl
11.6.1 Mercer-Mettl Company Details
11.6.2 Mercer-Mettl Business Overview
11.6.3 Mercer-Mettl Online Exam Proctoring Introduction
11.6.4 Mercer-Mettl Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Mercer-Mettl Recent Development 11.7 ProctorTrack (Verificient)
11.7.1 ProctorTrack (Verificient) Company Details
11.7.2 ProctorTrack (Verificient) Business Overview
11.7.3 ProctorTrack (Verificient) Online Exam Proctoring Introduction
11.7.4 ProctorTrack (Verificient) Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 ProctorTrack (Verificient) Recent Development 11.8 Inspera
11.8.1 Inspera Company Details
11.8.2 Inspera Business Overview
11.8.3 Inspera Online Exam Proctoring Introduction
11.8.4 Inspera Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Inspera Recent Development 11.9 Kryterion
11.9.1 Kryterion Company Details
11.9.2 Kryterion Business Overview
11.9.3 Kryterion Online Exam Proctoring Introduction
11.9.4 Kryterion Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Kryterion Recent Development 11.10 Prometric
11.10.1 Prometric Company Details
11.10.2 Prometric Business Overview
11.10.3 Prometric Online Exam Proctoring Introduction
11.10.4 Prometric Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Prometric Recent Development 11.11 Respondus
11.11.1 Respondus Company Details
11.11.2 Respondus Business Overview
11.11.3 Respondus Online Exam Proctoring Introduction
11.11.4 Respondus Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Respondus Recent Development 11.12 Smarter Services
11.12.1 Smarter Services Company Details
11.12.2 Smarter Services Business Overview
11.12.3 Smarter Services Online Exam Proctoring Introduction
11.12.4 Smarter Services Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Smarter Services Recent Development 11.13 Honorlock
11.13.1 Honorlock Company Details
11.13.2 Honorlock Business Overview
11.13.3 Honorlock Online Exam Proctoring Introduction
11.13.4 Honorlock Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Honorlock Recent Development 11.14 Proctorio
11.14.1 Proctorio Company Details
11.14.2 Proctorio Business Overview
11.14.3 Proctorio Online Exam Proctoring Introduction
11.14.4 Proctorio Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Proctorio Recent Development 11.15 ProctorExam
11.15.1 ProctorExam Company Details
11.15.2 ProctorExam Business Overview
11.15.3 ProctorExam Online Exam Proctoring Introduction
11.15.4 ProctorExam Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 ProctorExam Recent Development 11.16 Pearson Vue
11.16.1 Pearson Vue Company Details
11.16.2 Pearson Vue Business Overview
11.16.3 Pearson Vue Online Exam Proctoring Introduction
11.16.4 Pearson Vue Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 Pearson Vue Recent Development 11.17 ProctorFree
11.17.1 ProctorFree Company Details
11.17.2 ProctorFree Business Overview
11.17.3 ProctorFree Online Exam Proctoring Introduction
11.17.4 ProctorFree Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)
11.17.5 ProctorFree Recent Development 11.18 SMOWL
11.18.1 SMOWL Company Details
11.18.2 SMOWL Business Overview
11.18.3 SMOWL Online Exam Proctoring Introduction
11.18.4 SMOWL Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)
11.18.5 SMOWL Recent Development 11.18 TestReach
.1 TestReach Company Details
.2 TestReach Business Overview
.3 TestReach Online Exam Proctoring Introduction
.4 TestReach Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)
.5 TestReach Recent Development 11.20 Questionmark
11.20.1 Questionmark Company Details
11.20.2 Questionmark Business Overview
11.20.3 Questionmark Online Exam Proctoring Introduction
11.20.4 Questionmark Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)
11.20.5 Questionmark Recent Development 11.21 Televic Education
11.21.1 Televic Education Company Details
11.21.2 Televic Education Business Overview
11.21.3 Televic Education Online Exam Proctoring Introduction
11.21.4 Televic Education Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)
11.21.5 Televic Education Recent Development 11.22 Examstar
11.22.1 Examstar Company Details
11.22.2 Examstar Business Overview
11.22.3 Examstar Online Exam Proctoring Introduction
11.22.4 Examstar Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)
11.22.5 Examstar Recent Development 11.23 RK Infotech
11.23.1 RK Infotech Company Details
11.23.2 RK Infotech Business Overview
11.23.3 RK Infotech Online Exam Proctoring Introduction
11.23.4 RK Infotech Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)
11.23.5 RK Infotech Recent Development 11.24 Chinamobo Inc
11.24.1 Chinamobo Inc Company Details
11.24.2 Chinamobo Inc Business Overview
11.24.3 Chinamobo Inc Online Exam Proctoring Introduction
11.24.4 Chinamobo Inc Revenue in Online Exam Proctoring Business (2016-2021)
11.24.5 Chinamobo Inc Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details
About Us
QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship and our strong commitment to sustainability. Today, we are serving more than 4000 clients across five continents. Let�s allow us to work closely with you and build a bold and a better future.