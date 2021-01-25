Global Facial Rejuvenation Market Research Report 2019-2023

Market Scenario

Market Research Future (MRFR) speculates that the Global Facial Injectors Market is predicted to garner a CAGR of 11.12% during the forecast period (2018-2023). Facial Injectors Market Information By Type (Dermal Fillers/Injectable Implants, Hyaluronic Acid, Synthetic Fillers, Collagen Fillers, Anti-Aging/Anti-Wrinkle Injections, Botulinum Toxin A, Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA) Microparticles), By Application (Facial Line Correction Treatment, Face-Lift, Lip Treatments), By End-User (Dermatology Clinics & Cosmetic Centres, Hospitals), By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and The Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecasts till 2023

Facial Injectors are used to inject the facial filler products like calcium hydroxyl apatite, collagen, and hyaluronic acid in order to rejuvenate the facial skin by reducing the wrinkles, raising the scar depressions, enhancing the lips, and substituting the soft-tissue volume loss. The surging demand for facial aesthetic treatments is likely to favour the market growth.

Market Potential and Pitfalls

The Facial Injectors Market is experiencing an upward growth trajectory globally mainly due to the surging demand for facial aesthetic treatments coupled with the rising popularity of cosmetic surgery especially in the developing economies. The continuous improvement in surgical procedures due to advancing technology along with the adverse effects of the ever increasing population is highly influencing the market growth. The growing R&D activities for the development of advanced aesthetic injectors like soft tissue filler and surging demand for anti-aging and other treatments are some of the major factors contributing to the market worldwide. Moreover, the increased awareness coupled with the acceptance of combination therapies are likely to propel the market’s growth in the long run.

Global Facial Injectors Market: Segmental Analysis

The Global Facial Injectors Market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, end-user.

By mode of type, the global facial injectors market has been segmented into dermal fillers/ injectable implants/ and anti-aging/ anti-wrinkle injections. Among these, the dermal fillers/ injectable implants segment is likely to command the largest market share of USD 7934.80.

By mode of application, the global facial injectors market has been segmented into face-lift, facial line correction treatment, lip treatment, and others. Among these, the face-lift segment is likely to expand at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The facial line correction treatment segment on the other hand is likely to generate the maximum revenue with a CAGR of 10.43% during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Considering the global scenario, the American region is expected to spearhead the facial injectors market globally. The market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of 6339.94 owing to the surging popularity of facial aesthetic treatment, high availability of premium-quality treatment, rising disposable income, and introduction of advanced cosmetic technology.

The Asia Pacific region is predicted to record the strongest growth rate with a CAGR of 12.02%. The growth can be ascribed to the booming entertainment industry which is highly influencing the population especially in the emerging economies.

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players operating in the global facial injectors market comprises Ipsen Pharma, SciVision Biotech Inc, Sanofi, Merck KGaA, Sinclair Pharma, Revance Therapeutics Inc., Suneva Medical Inc., Galderma S.A., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Merz Pharma, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, and Allergan.

