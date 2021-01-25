Learning Management System Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast 2015-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the global learning management system market is expected to grow from $4.27 billion in 2015 to $17.08 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 21.9%. The factors that are favoring the market growth are growing adoption of digital learning, improved collaboration between trainers and learners. Additionally, learning management system provides flexible and continuous learning platform for self-improvement. However, technical hurdle in LMS implementation, restricted customization feasibility options for end users are hindering the market growth.
The corporate sector is the major market segment during the forecasted period. The increasing demand for cost-efficient training solutions among enterprises is a considerable factor that results in this segment’s notable market share of more than 65% by 2020. North America and Europe are projected to be the leading markets in terms of market size, during the forecast period.
Some of the key players in global learning Management System market include Automatic Data Processing Inc, Blackboard Inc, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, Desire2Learn Inc, eCollege, Edmodo, GlobalScholar, IBM Corporation, Instructure, Jenzabar, Mcgraw-Hill Companies, Moodle, Netdimensions Ltd, Oracle, Pearson Plc, Saba Software, SAP AG, Sumtotal Systems, Sungard and Xerox Corporation.
Products Covered:
- Administration
- Communication and Collaboration
- Content Management
- Learner Management
- Performance Management
- Talent Management
- Online Courses
- Assessment and Testing
- Mobile and Social Learning
- Other Products
Applications Covered:
- Virtual Instructor Training
- Distance Learning
- Technology Training
Deployment Types Covered:
- On Premises
- Software-as-a-Service
User Types Covered:
- Corporate
o Small and Medium Enterprises
o Large Enterprise
o Verticals
- Academic
o K-12
o Higher Education
Ecosystems Covered:
- Accreditation Providers
- Authoring Tool Providers
- Colocation Services
- Content Delivery Networks
- Content Providers
- Equipment Providers
o Servers
o Power Distribution Unit (PDU)
o Enclosures
- Hosting Service Providers
- Payment Gateway Providers
- Proctoring Services
- Software Providers
- Testing Organizations
- Tutoring Services
Regions Covered:
- North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
- Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
