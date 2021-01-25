Learning Management System Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast 2015-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the global learning management system market is expected to grow from $4.27 billion in 2015 to $17.08 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 21.9%. The factors that are favoring the market growth are growing adoption of digital learning, improved collaboration between trainers and learners. Additionally, learning management system provides flexible and continuous learning platform for self-improvement. However, technical hurdle in LMS implementation, restricted customization feasibility options for end users are hindering the market growth.

The corporate sector is the major market segment during the forecasted period. The increasing demand for cost-efficient training solutions among enterprises is a considerable factor that results in this segment’s notable market share of more than 65% by 2020. North America and Europe are projected to be the leading markets in terms of market size, during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in global learning Management System market include Automatic Data Processing Inc, Blackboard Inc, Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, Desire2Learn Inc, eCollege, Edmodo, GlobalScholar, IBM Corporation, Instructure, Jenzabar, Mcgraw-Hill Companies, Moodle, Netdimensions Ltd, Oracle, Pearson Plc, Saba Software, SAP AG, Sumtotal Systems, Sungard and Xerox Corporation.

Products Covered:

Administration

Communication and Collaboration

Content Management

Learner Management

Performance Management

Talent Management

Online Courses

Assessment and Testing

Mobile and Social Learning

Other Products

Applications Covered:

Virtual Instructor Training

Distance Learning

Technology Training

Deployment Types Covered:

On Premises

Software-as-a-Service

User Types Covered:

Corporate

o Small and Medium Enterprises

o Large Enterprise

o Verticals

Academic

o K-12

o Higher Education

Ecosystems Covered:

Accreditation Providers

Authoring Tool Providers

Colocation Services

Content Delivery Networks

Content Providers

Equipment Providers

o Servers

o Power Distribution Unit (PDU)

o Enclosures

Hosting Service Providers

Payment Gateway Providers

Proctoring Services

Software Providers

Testing Organizations

Tutoring Services

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

