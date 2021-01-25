Specialty Insurance Market Development,Size,Type ,Application,Important Companies With Growth Drivers By 2027AXA, Allianz, AIG

There is no standard definition for specialty insurance, in this report, specialty insurance includes high-hazard insurance, non-standard general insurance, niche market segments, bespoke underwriting, and excess and surplus lines insurance. The industry’s leading producers are UnitedHealthcare, AXA and Allianz, which accounted for 5.67%, 5.29% and 4.11% of revenue, respectively.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Specialty Insurance Market The global Specialty Insurance market size is projected to reach US$ 339150 million by 2026, from US$ 237800 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Specialty Insurance market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Specialty Insurance market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Specialty Insurance market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Specialty Insurance market.

Specialty Insurance Breakdown Data by Type

Life Insurance, Property Insurance

Specialty Insurance Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial, Personal Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Specialty Insurance market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Specialty Insurance market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, UnitedHealthcare, AXA, Allianz, AIG, Tokio Marine, ACE&Chubb, China Life, XL Group, Argo Group, AIG, Tokio Marine, Hanover Insurance, Nationwide, CPIC, Assurant, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa, Zurich, Hudson, Ironshore, Hiscox, Manulife, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Mapfre, Selective Insurance

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Specialty Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Life Insurance

1.2.3 Property Insurance 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Specialty Insurance Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Personal 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Specialty Insurance Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Specialty Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Specialty Insurance Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Specialty Insurance Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Specialty Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Specialty Insurance Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Specialty Insurance Market Trends

2.3.2 Specialty Insurance Market Drivers

2.3.3 Specialty Insurance Market Challenges

2.3.4 Specialty Insurance Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Specialty Insurance Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Specialty Insurance Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Specialty Insurance Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Specialty Insurance Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Specialty Insurance Revenue 3.4 Global Specialty Insurance Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Specialty Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Specialty Insurance Revenue in 2020 3.5 Specialty Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Specialty Insurance Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Specialty Insurance Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Specialty Insurance Breakdown Data by Type 4.1 Global Specialty Insurance Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Specialty Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Specialty Insurance Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Specialty Insurance Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Specialty Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Specialty Insurance Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Specialty Insurance Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Specialty Insurance Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Specialty Insurance Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Specialty Insurance Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Specialty Insurance Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Specialty Insurance Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Specialty Insurance Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Specialty Insurance Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Specialty Insurance Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Specialty Insurance Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Specialty Insurance Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Specialty Insurance Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Specialty Insurance Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Specialty Insurance Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Specialty Insurance Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Specialty Insurance Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Specialty Insurance Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Specialty Insurance Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Specialty Insurance Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Specialty Insurance Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Specialty Insurance Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Specialty Insurance Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Specialty Insurance Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty Insurance Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Insurance Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty Insurance Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Insurance Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Specialty Insurance Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Specialty Insurance Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty Insurance Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Insurance Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Specialty Insurance Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Specialty Insurance Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Specialty Insurance Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Specialty Insurance Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Specialty Insurance Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Specialty Insurance Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Specialty Insurance Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Specialty Insurance Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Specialty Insurance Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Specialty Insurance Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Specialty Insurance Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Specialty Insurance Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Specialty Insurance Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Specialty Insurance Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Specialty Insurance Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Specialty Insurance Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Specialty Insurance Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Specialty Insurance Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Specialty Insurance Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Specialty Insurance Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Specialty Insurance Market Size by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Specialty Insurance Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Specialty Insurance Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Specialty Insurance Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Specialty Insurance Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Specialty Insurance Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Specialty Insurance Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Specialty Insurance Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 UnitedHealthcare

11.1.1 UnitedHealthcare Company Details

11.1.2 UnitedHealthcare Business Overview

11.1.3 UnitedHealthcare Specialty Insurance Introduction

11.1.4 UnitedHealthcare Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 UnitedHealthcare Recent Development 11.2 AXA

11.2.1 AXA Company Details

11.2.2 AXA Business Overview

11.2.3 AXA Specialty Insurance Introduction

11.2.4 AXA Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 AXA Recent Development 11.3 Allianz

11.3.1 Allianz Company Details

11.3.2 Allianz Business Overview

11.3.3 Allianz Specialty Insurance Introduction

11.3.4 Allianz Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Allianz Recent Development 11.4 AIG

11.4.1 AIG Company Details

11.4.2 AIG Business Overview

11.4.3 AIG Specialty Insurance Introduction

11.4.4 AIG Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 AIG Recent Development 11.5 Tokio Marine

11.5.1 Tokio Marine Company Details

11.5.2 Tokio Marine Business Overview

11.5.3 Tokio Marine Specialty Insurance Introduction

11.5.4 Tokio Marine Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Tokio Marine Recent Development 11.6 ACE&Chubb

11.6.1 ACE&Chubb Company Details

11.6.2 ACE&Chubb Business Overview

11.6.3 ACE&Chubb Specialty Insurance Introduction

11.6.4 ACE&Chubb Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 ACE&Chubb Recent Development 11.7 China Life

11.7.1 China Life Company Details

11.7.2 China Life Business Overview

11.7.3 China Life Specialty Insurance Introduction

11.7.4 China Life Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 China Life Recent Development 11.8 XL Group

11.8.1 XL Group Company Details

11.8.2 XL Group Business Overview

11.8.3 XL Group Specialty Insurance Introduction

11.8.4 XL Group Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 XL Group Recent Development 11.9 Argo Group

11.9.1 Argo Group Company Details

11.9.2 Argo Group Business Overview

11.9.3 Argo Group Specialty Insurance Introduction

11.9.4 Argo Group Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Argo Group Recent Development 11.10 PICC

11.10.1 PICC Company Details

11.10.2 PICC Business Overview

11.10.3 PICC Specialty Insurance Introduction

11.10.4 PICC Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 PICC Recent Development 11.11 Munich Re

11.11.1 Munich Re Company Details

11.11.2 Munich Re Business Overview

11.11.3 Munich Re Specialty Insurance Introduction

11.11.4 Munich Re Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Munich Re Recent Development 11.12 Hanover Insurance

11.12.1 Hanover Insurance Company Details

11.12.2 Hanover Insurance Business Overview

11.12.3 Hanover Insurance Specialty Insurance Introduction

11.12.4 Hanover Insurance Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Hanover Insurance Recent Development 11.13 Nationwide

11.13.1 Nationwide Company Details

11.13.2 Nationwide Business Overview

11.13.3 Nationwide Specialty Insurance Introduction

11.13.4 Nationwide Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Nationwide Recent Development 11.14 CPIC

11.14.1 CPIC Company Details

11.14.2 CPIC Business Overview

11.14.3 CPIC Specialty Insurance Introduction

11.14.4 CPIC Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 CPIC Recent Development 11.15 Assurant

11.15.1 Assurant Company Details

11.15.2 Assurant Business Overview

11.15.3 Assurant Specialty Insurance Introduction

11.15.4 Assurant Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Assurant Recent Development 11.16 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

11.16.1 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Company Details

11.16.2 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Business Overview

11.16.3 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Specialty Insurance Introduction

11.16.4 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Recent Development 11.17 Zurich

11.17.1 Zurich Company Details

11.17.2 Zurich Business Overview

11.17.3 Zurich Specialty Insurance Introduction

11.17.4 Zurich Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Zurich Recent Development 11.18 Hudson

11.18.1 Hudson Company Details

11.18.2 Hudson Business Overview

11.18.3 Hudson Specialty Insurance Introduction

11.18.4 Hudson Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 Hudson Recent Development 11.18 Ironshore

.1 Ironshore Company Details

.2 Ironshore Business Overview

.3 Ironshore Specialty Insurance Introduction

.4 Ironshore Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2016-2021)

.5 Ironshore Recent Development 11.20 Hiscox

11.20.1 Hiscox Company Details

11.20.2 Hiscox Business Overview

11.20.3 Hiscox Specialty Insurance Introduction

11.20.4 Hiscox Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 Hiscox Recent Development 11.21 Manulife

11.21.1 Manulife Company Details

11.21.2 Manulife Business Overview

11.21.3 Manulife Specialty Insurance Introduction

11.21.4 Manulife Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 Manulife Recent Development 11.22 RenaissanceRe Holdings

11.22.1 RenaissanceRe Holdings Company Details

11.22.2 RenaissanceRe Holdings Business Overview

11.22.3 RenaissanceRe Holdings Specialty Insurance Introduction

11.22.4 RenaissanceRe Holdings Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2016-2021)

11.22.5 RenaissanceRe Holdings Recent Development 11.23 Mapfre

11.23.1 Mapfre Company Details

11.23.2 Mapfre Business Overview

11.23.3 Mapfre Specialty Insurance Introduction

11.23.4 Mapfre Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2016-2021)

11.23.5 Mapfre Recent Development 11.24 Selective Insurance

11.24.1 Selective Insurance Company Details

11.24.2 Selective Insurance Business Overview

11.24.3 Selective Insurance Specialty Insurance Introduction

11.24.4 Selective Insurance Revenue in Specialty Insurance Business (2016-2021)

11.24.5 Selective Insurance Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

