Wireless Broadband Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 Cambium Networks, Mikrotik, RADWIN

Wireless technologies using longer-range directional equipment provide broadband service in remote or sparsely populated areas where DSL or cable modem service would be costly to provide. Speeds are generally comparable to DSL and cable modem. An external antenna is usually required. Wireless broadband Internet access services offered over fixed networks allow consumers to access the Internet from a fixed point while stationary and often require a direct line-of-sight between the wireless transmitter and receiver. These services have been offered using both licensed spectrum and unlicensed devices. For example, thousands of small Wireless Internet Services Providers (WISPs) provide such wireless broadband at speeds of around one Mbps using unlicensed devices, often in rural areas not served by cable or wireline broadband networks. Wireless Local Area Networks (WLANs) provide wireless broadband access over shorter distances and are often used to extend the reach of a “last-mile” wireline or fixed wireless broadband connection within a home, building, or campus environment. Wi-Fi networks use unlicensed devices and can be designed for private access within a home or business or be used for public Internet access at “hot spots” such as restaurants, coffee shops, hotels, airports, convention centres, and city parks. Mobile wireless broadband services are also becoming available from mobile telephone service providers and others. These services are generally appropriate for highly-mobile customers and require a special PC card with a built in antenna that plugs into a user’s laptop computer. Generally, they provide lower speeds, in the range of several hundred Kbps. Fixed wireless access works primarily when two fixed locations are required to be connected directly. Traditionally, enterprises used leased lines or cables to connect two different locations. FWA is cheaper alternative, specifically in densely populated areas. Typically, FWA employs radio links as the communication and connecting medium between both locations. Usually, the fixed wireless broadcasting equipment is hoisted at building roofs on both the locations to ensure an obstruction free data transmission. Each of the FWA devices is configured to be in line of sight or is in a similar direction for better signal reception. Moreover, besides connecting one-to-one locations, FWA can be implemented in point-to-multipoint and multipoint-to-multipoint transmission modes. Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) led the market, with accounted for 7.93% of the wireless broadband revenue market share in 2019. Cambium Networks, Mikrotik and RADWIN are the key players and accounted for 5.10%, 3.47% and 2.33% respectively. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in North America.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Wireless Broadband Market The global Wireless Broadband market size is projected to reach US$ 9485 million by 2026, from US$ 4433.3 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Wireless Broadband market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Wireless Broadband market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Wireless Broadband market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Wireless Broadband market.

Wireless Broadband Breakdown Data by Type

Point-to-Point (PTP), Point-to-Multipoint (PMP)

Wireless Broadband Breakdown Data by Application

Public Safety, Transportation, Energy, Others Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Wireless Broadband market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Wireless Broadband market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT), Cambium Networks, Mikrotik, RADWIN, Intracom Telecom, Netronics Technologies, Proxim Wireless, LigoWave(Deliberant), Redline communications

