Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027and it is predicted to reach USD 51.0 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 4.7 between 2021 and 2026. In 2019, the global generic sterile injectables market size is USD 28.8 billion

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Hospital Injectable Drugs Market This hospital injectable drugs report focuses on the generic sterile injectables and sterile intravenous (IV) solutions. The global hospital injectable drugs market is valued at USD 38.0 billion in 2019, and it is predicted to reach USD 51.0 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 4.7 between 2021 and 2026. In 2019, the global generic sterile injectables market size is USD 28.8 billion, and will reach USD 36.4 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021 to 2026. And the Sterile Intravenous (IV) Solutions global market size is 9.1 billion in 2019, and will be USD 14.6 billion, with a CAGR of 8.1% between 2021 and 2026. In the segment of generic sterile injectables, the Hospira (Pfizer Inc.) is the largest player, and Fresenius Kabi is the second. Top two players hold a share about 27% in 2019. The US market is dominated by two players like Hospira (Pfizer Inc.), Fresenius Kabi, Sandoz (Novartis), Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Grifols, Nichi-Iko Group (Sagent), Teva Pharmaceutical, Auromedics, Sanofi, Gland Pharma and Endo International PLC. In the segment of sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, Baxter is the largest player, Fresenius Kabi and Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical are the second and the third. Top 3 players have a share over 65 percent in 2019. The North America and Europe market is dominated by few players like Baxter, Fresenius Kabi and B. Braun. And in Japan, Otsuka holds a share nearly 50% of Japanese market. China market the industry concentration is low, with lots of small players in China. Global Hospital Injectable Drugs Scope and Market Size The global Hospital Injectable Drugs market is segmented by company, region (country), by Products, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hospital Injectable Drugs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Products and by Application for the period 2015-2026. By Company Hospira (Pfizer Inc.) Baxter Fresenius Kabi Sandoz (Novartis) Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Grifols Nichi-Iko Group (Sagent) Teva Pharmaceutical Otsuka B.Braun JW Life Science Auromedics Sanofi Gland Pharma Endo International PLC Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Cisen Pharmaceutical Shijiazhuang No. 4 Pharmaceutical Shandong Hualu Pharmaceutical CR Double-Crane Segment by Products Generic Injectables Sterile Intravenous (IV) Solutions Segment by Application Oncology Anesthesia Anti-Infectives Parenteral Nutrition Cardiovascular Diseases Application Six By Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Rest of World

Table of Contents

1 HOSPITAL INJECTABLE DRUGS MARKET OVERVIEW1 1.1 Hospital Injectable Drugs Product Scope1 1.2 Hospital Injectable Drugs Segment by Products1 1.2.1 Global Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales by Products (2020 & 2026)2 1.2.2 Generic Sterile Injectables2 1.2.3 Sterile Intravenous (IV) Solutions3 1.3 Hospital Injectable Drugs Segment by Application3 1.3.1 Global Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)4 1.3.2 Oncology4 1.3.3 Anesthesia5 1.3.4 Anti-Infectives5 1.3.5 Parenteral Nutrition6 1.3.6 Cardiovascular Diseases6 1.4 Global Hospital Injectable Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)7 2 HOSPITAL INJECTABLE DRUGS ESTIMATES AND FORECASTS BY REGION9 2.1 Global Hospital Injectable Drugs Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 20269 2.2 Global Hospital Injectable Drugs Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)10 2.3 Global Hospital Injectable Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)11 2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures13 2.4.1 North America Hospital Injectable Drugs Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)13 2.4.2 Europe Hospital Injectable Drugs Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)13 2.4.3 China Hospital Injectable Drugs Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)14 2.4.4 Japan Hospital Injectable Drugs Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)14 2.4.5 Southeast Asia Hospital Injectable Drugs Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)15 2.4.6 India Hospital Injectable Drugs Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)15 3 GLOBAL HOSPITAL INJECTABLE DRUGS COMPETITION LANDSCAPE BY PLAYERS16 3.1 Global Top Hospital Injectable Drugs Players by Sales (2015-2020)16 3.2 Generic Sterile Injectables Sales by Company18 3.3 Global Sterile Intravenous (IV) Solutions Sales by Company20 3.4 Manufacturers Hospital Injectable Drugs Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type22 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans24 4 GLOBAL HOSPITAL INJECTABLE DRUGS MARKET SIZE BY PRODUCTS26 4.1 Global Hospital Injectable Drugs Historic Market Review by Products (2015-2020)26 4.2 Global Hospital Injectable Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Products (2021-2026)27 5 GLOBAL HOSPITAL INJECTABLE DRUGS MARKET SIZE BY APPLICATION28 5.1 Global Hospital Injectable Drugs Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)28 5.2 Global Hospital Injectable Drugs Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)29 6 NORTH AMERICA HOSPITAL INJECTABLE DRUGS MARKET FACTS & FIGURES31 6.1 North America Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales Market Share Breakdown by Products (2015-2020)31 6.2 North America Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)32 7 EUROPE HOSPITAL INJECTABLE DRUGS MARKET FACTS & FIGURES33 7.1 Europe Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales Market Share by Products (2015-2020)33 7.2 Europe Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)34 8 CHINA HOSPITAL INJECTABLE DRUGS MARKET FACTS & FIGURES36 8.1 China Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales Market Share by Products (2015-2020)36 8.2 China Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)37 9 JAPAN HOSPITAL INJECTABLE DRUGS MARKET FACTS & FIGURES39 9.1 Japan Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales Market Share by Products (2015-2020)39 9.2 Japan Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)40 10 SOUTHEAST ASIA HOSPITAL INJECTABLE DRUGS MARKET FACTS & FIGURES42 10.1 Southeast Asia Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales Market Share by Products (2015-2020)42 10.2 Southeast Asia Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)43 11 INDIA HOSPITAL INJECTABLE DRUGS MARKET FACTS & FIGURES45 11.1 India Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales Market Share by Products (2015-2020)45 11.2 India Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)46 12 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN HOSPITAL INJECTABLE DRUGS BUSINESS48 12.1 Hospira (Pfizer Inc.)48 12.1.1 Hospira (Pfizer Inc.) Corporation Information48 12.1.2 Hospira (Pfizer Inc.) Business Overview48 12.1.3 Hospira (Pfizer Inc.) Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales and Gross Margin (2015-2020)49 12.1.4 Hospira (Pfizer Inc.) Hospital Injectable Drugs Products Offered49 12.1.5 Hospira (Pfizer Inc.) Recent Developments49 12.2 Baxter50 12.2.1 Baxter Corporation Information50 12.2.2 Baxter Business Overview50 12.2.3 Baxter Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales and Gross Margin (2015-2020)51 12.2.4 Baxter Hospital Injectable Drugs Products Offered51 12.2.5 Baxter Recent Developments51 12.3 Fresenius Kabi52 12.3.1 Fresenius Kabi Corporation Information52 12.3.2 Fresenius Kabi Business Overview52 12.3.3 Fresenius Kabi Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales and Gross Margin (2015-2020)53 12.3.4 Fresenius Kabi Hospital Injectable Drugs Products Offered53 12.3.5 Fresenius Kabi Recent Developments53 12.4 Sandoz (Novartis)54 12.4.1 Sandoz (Novartis) Corporation Information54 12.4.2 Sandoz (Novartis) Business Overview54 12.4.3 Sandoz (Novartis) Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales and Gross Margin (2015-2020)55 12.4.4 Sandoz (Novartis) Hospital Injectable Drugs Products Offered55 12.4.5 Sandoz (Novartis) Recent Developments55 12.5 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC55 12.5.1 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Corporation Information56 12.5.2 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Business Overview56 12.5.3 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales and Gross Margin (2015-2020)56 12.5.4 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Hospital Injectable Drugs Products Offered57 12.5.5 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Recent Developments57 12.6 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd57 12.6.1 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd Corporation Information57 12.6.2 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd Business Overview58 12.6.3 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales and Gross Margin (2015-2020)58 12.6.4 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd Hospital Injectable Drugs Products Offered59 12.6.5 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd Recent Developments59 12.7 Grifols59 12.7.1 Grifols Corporation Information59 12.7.2 Grifols Business Overview60 12.7.3 Grifols Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales and Gross Margin (2015-2020)60 12.7.4 Grifols Hospital Injectable Drugs Products Offered61 12.8 Nichi-Iko Group (Sagent)61 12.8.1 Nichi-Iko Group (Sagent) Corporation Information61 12.8.2 Nichi-Iko Group (Sagent) Business Overview62 12.8.3 Nichi-Iko Group (Sagent) Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales and Gross Margin (2015-2020)62 12.8.4 Nichi-Iko Group (Sagent) Hospital Injectable Drugs Products Offered62 12.8.5 Nichi-Iko Group (Sagent) Recent Developments63 12.9 Teva Pharmaceutical63 12.9.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Corporation Information63 12.9.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Business Overview63 12.9.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales and Gross Margin (2015-2020)64 12.9.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Hospital Injectable Drugs Products Offered64 12.9.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Recent Developments64 12.10 Otsuka65 12.10.1 Otsuka Corporation Information65 12.10.2 Otsuka Business Overview65 12.10.3 Otsuka Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales and Gross Margin (2015-2020)66 12.10.4 Otsuka Hospital Injectable Drugs Products Offered66 12.11 B.Braun66 12.11.1 B.Braun Corporation Information66 12.11.2 B.Braun Business Overview67 12.11.3 B.Braun Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales and Gross Margin (2015-2020)67 12.11.4 B.Braun Hospital Injectable Drugs Products Offered67 12.12 JW Life Science68 12.12.1 JW Life Science Corporation Information68 12.12.2 JW Life Science Business Overview68 12.12.3 JW Life Science Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales and Gross Margin (2015-2020)68 12.12.4 JW Life Science Hospital Injectable Drugs Products Offered69 12.12.5 JW Life Science Recent Developments69 12.13 Auromedics69 12.13.1 Auromedics Corporation Information70 12.13.2 Auromedics Business Overview70 12.13.3 Auromedics Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales and Gross Margin (2015-2020)70 12.13.4 Auromedics Hospital Injectable Drugs Products Offered71 12.14 Sanofi71 12.14.1 Sanofi Corporation Information71 12.14.2 Sanofi Business Overview72 12.14.3 Sanofi Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales and Gross Margin (2015-2020)72 12.14.4 Sanofi Hospital Injectable Drugs Products Offered72 12.14.5 Sanofi Recent Developments72 12.15 Gland Pharma73 12.15.1 Gland Pharma Corporation Information73 12.15.2 Gland Pharma Business Overview73 12.15.3 Gland Pharma Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales and Gross Margin (2015-2020)74 12.15.4 Gland Pharma Hospital Injectable Drugs Products Offered74 12.16 Endo International PLC75 12.16.1 Endo International PLC Corporation Information75 12.16.2 Endo International PLC Business Overview75 12.16.3 Endo International PLC Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales and Gross Margin (2015-2020)76 12.16.4 Endo International PLC Hospital Injectable Drugs Products Offered76 12.16.5 Endo International PLC Recent Developments76 12.17 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical77 12.17.1 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Corporation Information77 12.17.2 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Business Overview77 12.17.3 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales and Gross Margin (2015-2020)78 12.17.4 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Hospital Injectable Drugs Products Offered78 12.18 Cisen Pharmaceutical79 12.18.1 Cisen Pharmaceutical Corporation Information79 12.18.2 Cisen Pharmaceutical Business Overview79 12.18.3 Cisen Pharmaceutical Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales and Gross Margin (2015-2020)80 12.18.4 Cisen Pharmaceutical Hospital Injectable Drugs Products Offered80 12.19 Shijiazhuang No. 4 Pharmaceutical80 12.19.1 Shijiazhuang No. 4 Pharmaceutical Corporation Information80 12.19.2 Shijiazhuang No. 4 Pharmaceutical Business Overview81 12.19.3 Shijiazhuang No. 4 Pharmaceutical Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales and Gross Margin (2015-2020)82 12.19.4 Shijiazhuang No. 4 Pharmaceutical Hospital Injectable Drugs Products Offered82 12.20 Shandong Hualu Pharmaceutical82 12.20.1 Shandong Hualu Pharmaceutical Corporation Information82 12.20.2 Shandong Hualu Pharmaceutical Business Overview83 12.20.3 Shandong Hualu Pharmaceutical Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales and Gross Margin (2015-2020)83 12.20.4 Shandong Hualu Pharmaceutical Hospital Injectable Drugs Products Offered83 12.21 CR Double-Crane84 12.21.1 CR Double-Crane Corporation Information84 12.21.2 CR Double-Crane Business Overview84 12.21.3 CR Double-Crane Hospital Injectable Drugs Sales and Gross Margin (2015-2020)84 12.21.4 CR Double-Crane Hospital Injectable Drugs Products Offered85 13 HOSPITAL INJECTABLE DRUGS MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS86 13.1 Hospital Injectable Drugs Key Raw Materials Analysis86 13.1.1 Key Raw Materials86 13.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials86 13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure87 13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hospital Injectable Drugs87 13.4 Hospital Injectable Drugs Industrial Chain Analysis88 14 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS89 14.1 Marketing Channel89 14.2 Hospital Injectable Drugs Distributors List90 14.3 Hospital Injectable Drugs Customers91 15 MARKET DYNAMICS93 15.1 Hospital Injectable Drugs Market Trends93 15.2 Hospital Injectable Drugs Opportunities and Drivers94 15.3 Hospital Injectable Drugs Market Challenges94 15.4 Hospital Injectable Drugs Market Restraints94 15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis95 16 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION96 17 APPENDIX97 17.1 Research Methodology97 17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach97 17.1.2 Data Source100 17.2 Author Details103 17.3 Disclaimer103

