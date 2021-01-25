Smart Irrigation Market Research Report forecast 2015-2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Smart Irrigation Market is valued at $0.47 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.14% to reach $1.51 billion by 2022. Rising demand for food production, growing need for water conservation and decrease in the resource wastage are the key factors driving the market growth. However huge capital investment and lack of awareness are some of the factors hampering the market. Adoption of irrigation drones provides plenty of opportunities for the players in the market. Design issues pose a major challenge to the market especially in developing nations.

Weather-based irrigation controllers commanded the market based on irrigation controllers. Demand for sensors is anticipated to remain the highest in by hardware and components owing to increased productivity and profitability of land and crop with the effective utilization of these sensors. North America has shown a productive growth owing to the active participation of governments in the region by providing rebates and subsidy to enhance the application of smart irrigation. The key players in the market adopted various strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, and business expansion to cater to the needs of the market.

Some of the key players in global Smart Irrigation market are Weathermatic, The Toro Company, Rain Bird Corporation, Rachio Inc., Netafim, Hydropoint Data Systems, Hunter Industries, Galcon, Calsense and Baseline Inc.

Applications Covered:

Non-Agriculture

o Golf Courses

o Residential

o Turf and Landscape

o Others

Agriculture

o Open Field

o Greenhouse

Irrigation Controllers Covered:

Sensor-Based Controllers

Weather-Based Controllers

Hardware and Network Components

Water/Flow Meter

Smart Detection System/Network Elements

Sensor

o Fertigation Sensor

o Flow Sensor

o Rain/Freeze Sensor

o Soil Moisture Sensor

o Temperature Sensor

o Wind Sensor

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

