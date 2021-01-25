Global Jewelry Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2029

The global Jewelry market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and MAResearch analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2020 and 2029.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to over 210 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances. The global impacts of COVID-19 are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect this industry in 2020.

This report analyses the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. COVID-19 can affect the global market in 3 ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on enterprises and financial markets.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Jewelry from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2020-2029 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Jewelry market

Leading players of Jewelry including:

Buccellati

BVLGARI

Cartier

CHANEL

Chow Sang Sang

Chow Tai Fook

Damiani

Gaviria

Gitanjali Group

Graff Diamond

GUCCI

Harry Winston

Hermes

Katerina Makriyianni

Kering

Lao Feng Xiang

Laura Lombardi

Luk Fook

LVMH

Maria Black

Mikimoto

Missoma London

Monica Vinader

Piaget

Richemont

Richline Group

Signet Jewelers

Swarovski

Tiffany & Co

Zocai

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Gold Jewelry

Silver Jewelry

Diamond Jewelry

Platinum Jewelry

Gems

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

