Global World Auto Beauty Market Research Report 2015-2023

Auto Beauty refers to the various parts of different materials for the automotive maintenance required conditions, using beauty care products and construction technology to care and maintenance for cars. This report include the products of auto beauty, like cleaning & caring products, polishing & waxing products, sealing glaze & coating products, interior maintenance products and others, not include the services and tools or machines of auto beauty industry.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Cleaning & Caring

Polishing & Waxing

Sealing Glaze & Coating

Interior Maintenance

Others

By End-User / Application

Auto Beauty Shops

Personal Use

Others

By Company

3M

Turtle Wax

SONAX

SOFT99

Tetrosyl

Liqui Moly

Simoniz

Autoglym

Botny

BiaoBang

CHIEF

Rainbow

Auto Magic

Granitize

PIT

Cougar Chemical

P21S

CARTEC

Swissvax

Anfuke

Collinite

Jewelultra

