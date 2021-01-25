Global Cold Milling Machine Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast 2017-2025

Summary – A new market Liquid study, “2017-2025 World Cold Milling Machine Market Research Report (by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries)”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Cold Milling Machine (also known as a cold planer, pavement planer, pavement recycler or rotomill) is a piece of heavy equipment used to remove old asphalt pavements and surfaces from roadways, resulting in an even surface. The machine’s revolving cutting head cuts into the pavement at a predetermined depth and cross slope and removes the reclaimed asphalt pavement (RAP). The milling machine is equipped with a conveyor which deposits the RAP into a transport truck, or the RAP can be left in place (wind-rowed) to be removed at a later date or used in recycling.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Cold Milling Machine , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Cold Milling Machine market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Small Cold Milling Machine

Medium Cold Milling Machine

Large Cold Milling Machine

By End-User / Application

Concrete Road

Asphalt Road

By Company

Wirtgen

CMI

Caterpillar

RoadTec

XCMG

Bomag

Huatong Kinetics

Sany Group

John Deere

Xi’an Hongda

SCMC

XRMC

Atlas Copco

LiuGong

XGMA

Dingsheng

Zoomlion

