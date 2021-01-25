Sales Revenue in the Cleaning Appliances Market to Register a Stellar CAGR By 2026

Cleaning appliances are used in various settings in different end-use industries like manufacturing sector, F&B sector, retail and other commercial facilities. The increasing spending power of the consumers, a rising trend of digitization, increasing concern towards sustainability and a rapidly rising middle class all over the world are some of the factors that are driving the growth of the cleaning appliances market globally. Cleaning appliances make life easy for the workforce as they increase the productivity, reduce the fatigue and also contribute towards saving time. Such type of cleaning appliances are available on a wide scale and are generally easy to operate.

Persistence Market Research presents a detailed forecast of the global cleaning appliances market in a new report titled ‘Cleaning Appliances Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Forecast 2017-2026’. This report provides a historical analysis of the global cleaning appliances market for a time period of four years from 2012-2016 and a forecast for this market for a time period of nine years starting from the year 2017 and ending at the year 2026. Besides the quantitative insights in the form of projected market numbers, this report also gives qualitative insights in the form of detailed market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market.

As per the projections presented by Persistence Market Research, the global cleaning appliances market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 3,900 Mn at the end of the year 2017 and is anticipated to reach a value of nearly US$ 11,400 Mn at the end of the year 2026, and in the process exhibit a CAGR of 12.7% during the period of assessment.

Indirect Sub-segment Dominant Distribution Channel in Terms of Value

The indirect sub-segment in the distribution channel category of the global cleaning appliances market is the dominant segment by value and is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 10.5% during the period of assessment. The indirect sub-segment is projected to reach a value of nearly US$ 6,050 Mn at the end of the assessment period in the year 2026.

Residential End Use Type Poised to Exhibit the Maximum CAGR

The residential sub-segment in the end use type category of the global cleaning appliances market is projected to display the maximum CAGR of 15.8% during the period of assessment. The residential sub-segment was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 1,100 Mn in the year 2017.

North America Dominant Region in the Global Cleaning Appliances Market

North America is the dominant region in the global cleaning appliances market and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 11.8% during the period of assessment. The North America cleaning appliances market is poised to be valued at nearly US$ 3,700 Mn by the end of the assessment period in the year 2026.

