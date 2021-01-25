Baby Monitor Market Climbs on Positive Outlook of Booming Sales

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Baby Monitor’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korean),Dorel Industries Inc. (Canada),Angelcare Monitors Inc. (Canada),LOREX Technology Inc. (Canada),VTech Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong),ShenZhen Foscam Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd (China),Summer Infant Inc. (United States),Koninklijke Philips N.V (Netherlands),Nest Lab. Inc. (United States),Withings Inc. (United States)

Baby monitor is type of system that assist parents to remotely track the movements and other activities of the baby. A basic audio monitor consists of a transmitter & microphone, which enables a two-way communication between the parent and the baby. Baby video monitor is an advanced version of baby monitor, which allows parents to see & monitor babyâ€™s movements. Additionally, baby monitors with movement trackers and pre-installed lullabies, are also available in the market, to cater to the varying needs of the parents.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Audio Monitors, Video Monitors), Application (Home, Hospital, Others), Mode of connection (Wired, Wireless) Market Concentration Insights:

CR4, CR8 and HHI Index Analysis

Comparative Market Share Analysis (Y-o-Y)

Major Companies Market Position and Development Strategy

Emerging Players – Heat Map Analysis

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Growth in online retailing for such products

Technological advancement in baby monitoring devices

Market Growth Drivers: Increasing demand due to safety concerns related to child

Increment in count of working parents

Restraints: Inclination towards sedentary and modern lifestyle, limits birth rate

Unawareness in some regions

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Baby Monitor Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

