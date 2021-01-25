Blue Biotechnology Market Set to take Giant Positive Leap

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Blue Biotechnology’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Sea Run Holdings, Inc.(United States),PICES (Canada),Donald Danforth Plant Science Center (United States),Shell Marine Products (United States),Aker BioMarine (Norway),Marinova (Australia),New England Biolabs (United States),PML Applications Ltd. (United Kingdom),GeoMarine Biotechnologies (India),GlycoMar (Scotland)

Blue biotechnology also known as blue biotech, includes biological materials that originate from the aquatic environment, freshwater, and marine. Blue biotechnology is increasingly seen as a technical and commercially realistic direction of development and is a major sector of interest particularly in North America and the European Union. The blue biotechnology encourages the use of marine bioresources as the source of the biotechnological application. Increasing demand for organic cosmetics due to the side effects of synthetic makeup will supplement the market growth in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Enzymes, Pharma Products, Bulk Chemicals, Biopolymers), Application (Bio-Engineering, Genomics, Vaccine Development, Drug Discovery, Others), End Users (Hospitals, Research Laboratories, Pharmaceuticals Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Biotechnology Companies) Market Concentration Insights:

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Microalgae Incorporation Into Innovative Food Products

Market Growth Drivers: Growing Issues Of Food Security And Water Availability

Ageing Population In Developed Economies

Restraints: Lack Of Awareness About The Usage Of Marine Microorganism



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

