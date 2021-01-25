Sport Trackers Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Sport Trackers’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Misfit (United States),Blast Motion, Inc. (United States),PlayerTek (Australia),Hykso (United States),Fitbit (Finland),Pulse Play (Israel),Polar (United States),Garmin (Italy),Suunto (Finland)



Sports trackers allow end users to track their speed, timings, route, and energy expenditure while engaging in a sport activity such as jogging, cycling, running, and other sports activities. These trackers are also monitors and tracks fitness related metrics like heartbeats and others. These trackers are popular among the people as it allows them to analyze their performance. Sports tracker is a type of wearable computer. There are different types of sports trackers which have been popular such as wrist based, chest based, and others.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Wrist-based, Chest Strap, Others), Distribution Channel (Specialist Retailers, Factory Outlets, Internet Sales, Others) Market Concentration Insights:

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Wearable Technology among the Youth

Market Growth Drivers: Change in Lifestyle and Rise in Disposable Income of Consumers

Rise in online sales of fitness trackers

Surge in adoption of sport trackers in sport centers

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from Table of Contents

Sport Trackers Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Sport Trackers Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Revenue (Value, Volume*), Price* Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

………………….continued

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Sport Trackers Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Sport Trackers Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.

