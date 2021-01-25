Metal Floor Drain Market Future Prospects 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Metal Floor Drain’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Aliaxis Group (Belgium),Zurn Industries (United States),Watts Water Technologies (United States),ACO (Germany),Hongli Sanitary Ware (China),Geberit (Switzerland),Hongxing Manufacturing Group Ltd. (China),McWane (United States),Jayna (India),KESSEL AG (Germany)

Metal floor drain are the plumbing fixtures designed to install in the floor to serve the purpose of removing wastewater from floor areas and discharge the water directly into the sewer and wastewater systems. Increase in number of building & construction activities across the globe and high demand from household and commercial sectors are driving the growth of the market. However, increase in raw material prices may restrain the growth of the market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is dominating the global market owing to increase in industrial and domestic applications of the metal floor drain.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Copper, Others), Application (Household, Commercial, Industrial, Others), Shape (Round, Rectangular, Other), Size (2 inch, 4 inch, Others) Market Concentration Insights:

Highlights of Influencing Trends: Ecoguss Drains are in trend which combines the advantages of polymer (low weight and no corrosion) with those of cast iron (sound protection and heat resistance)

Market Growth Drivers: High Demand from Infrastructure Development Sector Owing to Increase in Construction Activities

Increasing Awareness of Hygiene and Sanitary among People

Restraints: High Cost of Product owing to Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Rusting Problem Using Metal Floor Drain

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

