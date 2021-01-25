Smart Power Sockets Market to See Massive Growth by 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Smart Power Sockets’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are
Ankuoo (United States) ,Bayit (United States),Belkin (United States),Etekcity Corporation (United States),ConnectSense (United States),iDevices (United States),Orvibo (China),Pyrotech (India),Jellyfish Telecommunication Pvt. Ltd. (India)
The smart power socket is a home automation solution, enables a user to control home appliances anywhere with just one touch. Smart power socket gives the ability to control and schedule lights, or any other household appliance, wirelessly over the Wi-Fi network and the Internet. Moreover, with the help of smart-phone, a user can remotely turn on or turn off home appliances at any time, by setting timing schedules as well.
Market Segmentation
by Type (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Other), Application (Household, Commercial {Airports, Hotels, Malls, Offices, Railway Station, and Others}), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Compatibility (Android, IOS, Others) Market Concentration Insights:
Highlights of Influencing Trends: The emergence of IoT and AI in Smart Home Applications
Market Growth Drivers: Increased Electricity Safety & Security Awareness among Consumers
The emergence of Technologies for Connectivity amongst Home Devices
Restraints: High Installation Cost and Low Awareness Regarding the Benefits
Compatibility Issues
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Smart Power Sockets Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.
Key Strategic Developments in Smart Power Sockets Market:
The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.
