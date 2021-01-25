Data Annotation Tools Market May Set New Growth Story | Amazon Mechanical Turk, Lionbridge AI, Edgecase, Scale AI

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Data Annotation Tools Market Insights, Forecast to 2025.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Data Annotation Tools Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Major Players in Market are:

Amazon Mechanical Turk, Lionbridge AI, Edgecase, Scale AI, CloudApp, Inc., Hive AI, Figure Eight, Humans in the Loop, Clickworker, Appen, Dbrain, Webtunix AI, IBM Corporation, Labelbox, Inc., Trantor, Netguru, DataLoop

What is Data Annotation Tools?

The data annotation tools are used for processing or labeling data machine learning and training different computer vision models. Data can be in any form that a human might understand such as text, audio, images or video, tabular data and other types of data. These tools can be majorly used by a data scientist to clean the data and annotated data to train machine learning models and also used in deep learning. There are various types and uses for data annotation in machine learning including classification of image or text, detection of an object and segmentation and other types of tools. However, all of these tools are built with direct manipulation via Graphical User Interfaces (GUI). Data Annotation plays major role in machine learning and deep learning applications.

Data Annotation Tools Market Segmentation and Market Data Breakdown:

Data Annotation Tools Market by End-User Industry (Self-Driving, Robotics, Automotive, Healthcare, Agriculture, Others), Annotation Tools (Bounding Boxes, Polygon, Circles, Lines & Splines, Others), Data Annotation Types (Image, Video, Audio, Text, Geographical, Others), Price (Community Edition, Enterprise Edition), Data Annotation Techniques (Manual, Automatic, Semi-Automatic) Players and Region – Global Market Outlook to 2025

Data Annotation Tools Market Drivers

Rapid Growth in Artificial Intelligence is a Significantly Growing Demand for Data Annotation Tools

Data Annotation Tools Are Extremely Used in Various Field Such as Self Driving, Robotics, Automotive and Healthcare

Rising Demand for Annotated Data to Improve the Machine Learning Models

AI Models or Automated Applications Provide a Totally Different and Seamless Experience for End-Users



Data Annotation Tools Market Trends

Data Annotation Tools are Trending Due to the Online Search Engines Needs Huge Amount of Datasets to Improve the Quality of Its Search

Automatic Annotation Technique is the Most Efficient and Requires Least Time

Rising Trend of Computer Vision Annotatio

Data Annotation Tools Market Challenges

The Data Annotation is Crucial Issue behind a Models Accuracy

Automatic Image Annotation is Not Suitable for Unsupervised Learning Process



Data Annotation Tools Market Restraints

Data Annotation is Time Consuming and Worth the Trouble

Manual Data Annotation is Very Slow Process



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Data Annotation Tools Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Data Annotation Tools Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Data Annotation Tools market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Data Annotation Tools Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Data Annotation Tools

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Data Annotation Tools Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Data Annotation Tools market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Data Annotation Tools Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

