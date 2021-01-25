Trending News: Foam Glass Market Overview and Forecast Report 2020-2026 – Top players: Corning, YaHong, JSC Gomelglass, GLAPOR, Huichang New Material, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Foam Glass Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Foam Glass market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Foam Glass industry. Growth of the overall Foam Glass market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Foam Glass Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Foam Glass industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Foam Glass market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Corning

YaHong

JSC Gomelglass

GLAPOR

Huichang New Material

Earthstone

Zhong Tai Tian Cheng

Zhejiang DEHO

REFAGLASS

ZhenShen

Hebei Baimei New Materials

Zhengdi

YongLi

ShouBang

Xin Shun Da. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Foam Glass market is segmented into

Black(Gray) Foam Glass

White Foam Glass

Others(Multicolor) Based on Application Foam Glass market is segmented into

Cryogenic Systems

Heat Transfer Fluid Systems

Chemical Processing Systems

Commercial Piping and Building