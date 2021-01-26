Global Yoga Shorts Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019

Yoga Shorts are for yoga tiem wearing.

The global Yoga Shorts market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Yoga Shorts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Yoga Shorts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

Puma

VF

Anta

Gap

Columbia Sports Apparels

Lululemon Athletica

LiNing

Amer Sports

ASICS

Hanesbrands

PEAK

Ralph Lauren

361sport

Xtep

Billabong

Kappa

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cotton

Polyester

Others

Segment by Application

Online

Offline

