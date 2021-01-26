Global Gambling Mobile Games Market 2020 Analysis by Latest COVID19/CORONA Virus Impact with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: King, Playrix, Playtika, Zynga, Electronic Arts, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Gambling Mobile Games Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Gambling Mobile Games market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Gambling Mobile Games industry. Growth of the overall Gambling Mobile Games market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Gambling Mobile Games Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Gambling Mobile Games industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Gambling Mobile Games market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

King

Playrix

Playtika

Zynga

Electronic Arts

Jam City

Rovio

Scientific Games

Supercell

Big Fish Games

GAME.co.uk

Beijing Elex Technology

Tencent

FunPlus

Beijing Longtech Network

IGG Tap5Fun

Fuzhou Longteng Jianhe Network Technology. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Gambling Mobile Games market is segmented into

Poker

Betting

Lottery

Casino

Other Based on Application Gambling Mobile Games market is segmented into

Gambling Enthusiasts

Dabblers

Social Exuberant