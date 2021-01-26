Covid-19 Impact on Global Data Center Transformation Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: Micro Focus, IBM, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, NTT Communications, etc. | InForGrowth

Data Center Transformation Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Data Center Transformation market for 2020-2025.

The “Data Center Transformation Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Data Center Transformation industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Micro Focus

IBM

Microsoft

Cisco Systems

NTT Communications

Dell EMC

ATOS

Schneider Electric

HCL Technologies

Tech Mahindra

Wipro

Cognizant

Accenture

Hitachi

Netapp

Mindteck

Inknowtech

Performance Technologies

Rahi Systems

Greenpages

General Datatech

Dyntek

Bytes Technology Group

Softchoice

Insight Enterprises. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Small Data Centers

Medium-sized Data Centers

Large Data Centers On the basis of the end users/applications,

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Energy

Manufacturing