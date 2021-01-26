Global Electric Sports Utility Vehicle (e-SUV) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global Electric Sports Utility Vehicle (e-SUV) Market 2018-2022”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

About Electric Sports Utility Vehicle (e-SUV)

Electric sports utility vehicles (e-SUVs) are the SUVs that are integrated with a combination of ICE and electric powertrain or all-electric powertrain. These vehicles are not only equipped with ICE but also feature electric motors and components, which increases their driving range.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global electric sports utility vehicle (e-SUV) market to grow at a CAGR of 12.22% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electric sports utility vehicle (e-SUV) market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Electric Sports Utility Vehicle (e-SUV) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

AUDI

BMW

Porsche

Tesla

Toyota Motor

Volvo Car

Market driver

Increase in volume sales of SUVs



Market challenge

High cost of ownership



Market trend

Emergence of new all-electric SUVs concept in the EV market



Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?



