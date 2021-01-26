Global Sandalwood Oil Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Sandalwood Oil Market 2018-2022”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

About Sandalwood Oil

Sandalwood oil is an essential oil extracted from a small tropical tree known as Santalum album. It is usually available in a pale yellow or golden yellow color and has a woody floral fragrance.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global sandalwood oil market to grow at a CAGR of 10.03% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sandalwood oil market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Sandalwood Oil Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Limited

Katyani Exports

NARESH INTERNATIONAL

Quintis

R K – Essential Oils Company

Santanol

Market driver

Numerous benefits offered by sandalwood oil

Market challenge

High price of sandalwood

Market trend

Rising demand for aromatherapy

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

