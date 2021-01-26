Global Intelligent Pigging Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Intelligent pigging is a technique wherein an inspection probe, commonly known as smart pig, is involved in pipeline inspection, measuring pipe wall thickness, and metal loss by direct measurement of the thickness of the pipe wall. This market has various advantages such as it helps in cleaning and inspecting the pipelines without the need to stop the flow of product. It also has the ability to provide a accurate value for local wall thickness whilst being small, lightweight, and easy to mobilize. The key factors driving the growth of the intelligent pigging market is stringent government regulations for pipeline inspections, benefits of intelligent pigging solutions, and concern over the safety of pipelines.

Also Read: https://www.viv.net/articles/blog/intelligent-pigging-market-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2025-research-report

Based on technology, the market is segmented as magnetic flux leakage, caliper, and ultrasonic. Magnetic flux leakage segment is leading the market as it is majorly used in both liquid and gas pipelines and does not require any liquid couplant like ultrasonic pigging. Considering the application, the market is segmented as metal loss/corrosion, crack & leak detection, and geometry measurement & bend detection. Metal loss/corrosion detection application is expected to hold larger share during the forecast period as corrosion detection would help in avoiding pipe corrosion, stained fixtures, and potential odors.

The global intelligent pigging market is expected to grow at ~ 4.89% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Research Analysis

Also Read: https://teletype.in/@marketresearchfuture/JKb7tDZkf

North America is estimated to hold the largest share during the forecast period

Region wise, North America held the largest market share of the global intelligent pigging market in 2017. North America region has some major players from the oil & gas industry and prominent users of inline inspection services for intelligent pigging. The intelligent pigging market would be mainly driven by increasing awareness among pipeline operators about the benefits of maintenance of pipelines and regular inspection. In addition, significant production and exploration of crude oil and gas in Middle East & Africa would also have a positive impact on the growth of intelligent pigging market during the forecast period.

GLOBAL INTELLIGENT PIGGING MARKET 2018-2023

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-polyols-market-in-depth-market-research-report-2017-to-2023-global-research-future-2021-01-13

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global intelligent pigging market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the intelligent pigging market by its pipeline type, technology, application, and by region.

By Pipeline Type

Liquid

Gas

By Technology

Magnetic Flux Leakage

Caliper

Ultrasonic

By Application

Metal Loss/Corrosion

Crack and Leak Detection

Geometry Measurement and Bend Detection

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/enterprise-portal-market-a-23-cagr-is-predicted-to-spur-the-income-generation-of-the-market-to-usd-41-billion-by-2023-2021-01-19

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-iodine-market-research-report–global-forecast-to-2023-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-2021-01-08

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/