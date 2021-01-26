Global Video Conferencing Endpoint Market  Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Video Conferencing Endpoint in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Video Conferencing Endpoint market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Cisco (Tandberg)
Polycom
Huawei
ZTE
Avaya (Radvision)
Lifesize
Vidyo
Starleaf
Kedacom
Tely Labs
ClearOne (VCON)
SONY
Yealink
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Collaboration Room Endpoints
Collaboration personal Endpoints
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Video Conferencing Endpoint for each application, including
Education – Public/Private
Consulting/Professional Services
High Tech
Government (Non-Military)
Manufacturing
????Financial Services??
????Healthcare?
