Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Research Report 2020-2026

Market Highlights

The Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market is Expected to Register a CAGR of 20.92% and is Anticipated to Reach USD 1,960.4 Million by 2024. Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a type of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which is characterized by liver inflammation and damage caused by a buildup of fat in the liver. Currently, there are no noninvasive diagnostic tools approved for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Growing prevalence of NASH, increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic tests, and rising initiatives for creating awareness are some major factors propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity is likely to support market growth. On the hand, the presence of stringent regulations by the US FDA for the qualification of biomarkers is anticipated to restrict the market growth during the assessment period.

Segment Analysis

The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market has been segmented by into type and end user. By type, the market has been segmented into serum biomarkers, hepatic fibrosis biomarkers, apoptosis biomarkers, oxidative stress biomarkers, and others. By end user, the market has been segmented into pharmaceutical companies and CROs, research institutes and academics, hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Market Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market that includes are BioPredictive (France), Celerion (US), Cisbio (France), Echosens (France), Enterome (France), GENFIT (France), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), NGM Biopharmaceuticals (US), One Way Liver, SL (Spain), Pacific Biomarkers (US), Prometheus Laboratories Inc (US), Perspectrum Diagnostics Ltd (UK), Quest Diagnostics, Regulus Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd (China), and Xeptagen SpA (Italy)

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis biomarkers market. The growth in this region can be attributed to the favorable government initiatives, the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and rising prevalence of diabetes, fatty liver disease, and obesity. Europe is anticipated to hold the second position in the global market owing to the factors such as growing

incidence of NASH, increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetics, and increasing research and development on liver diseases. In the Asia-Pacific region, the market growth is mainly due to the factors such as the presence of a large patient base, increase in healthcare spending, and availability of skilled healthcare personnel. The Middle East and Africa is anticipated to register the lowest share in the global market. In the African region, the market is likely to be negatively affected by factors such as poor healthcare infrastructure, less disposable income, limited awareness about liver diseases, including NASH.

Key Findings of the Study:

Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market is projected to reach USD 1,960.4 million by 2024 with 92% CAGR during the review period of 2019 to 2024.

Americas accounted for the largest share in the region due to the growing demand of non-invasive diagnostics for NASH.

The pharmaceutical companies and CROs segment accounted for the largest share, holding a market value of USD 226.7 million in 2018.

