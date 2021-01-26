Global Autogas Market  Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Autogas is the common name for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) when it is used as a fuel in internal combustion engines in vehicles as well as in stationary applications such as generators. It is a mixture of propane and butane.

In many countries autogas plays a significant role in transportation (sometimes also called LPG or GPL). In Germany for example there are already 6.000 autogas stations. Many public transportation or taxi companies have switched to autogas as an inexpensive and eco-friendly alternative. In warehouses many forklift trucks run on autogas.

The global Autogas market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Autogas volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Autogas market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Autogas in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Autogas manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BP

Chevron

ExxonMobil

Flogas UK

Royal Dutch Shell

Auto Gas Energy India

GAZPROM

Lange Gas

Westfalen

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

by Component

Propane

Butane

Other

by Type

LPG

Other

Segment by Application

Automotive Fuel

Other

