Global Disposable Batteries Market Research Report 2023

Disposable batteries, also known as dry batteries, are non-rechargeable batteries with high energy density and an extended life span. In these batteries, the cathode and anode are made of manganese oxide zinc powder, respectively. Their electrolytes are made of potassium hydroxide. After a while, the reaction created during energy production corrodes the anode and prevents further reactions, resulting in a dead battery. End users prefer these batteries as they are convenient to use and are less expensive compared to rechargeable batteries.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented as alkaline and nickel-cadmium. The alkaline sub-segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as these batteries are widely used in the daily use gadgets due to their long shelf-life and environment-friendly nature. Moreover, these batteries are majorly used in household items such as MP3 players, clock, CD players, lights, remotes, and radios.

The disposable batteries market is expected to grow at ~5.20% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Research Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for disposable batteries, globally, during the forecast period.

Region wise, in 2017, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the global disposable batteries market. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific would be the largest market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for consumer electronics products in countries, such as India, China, US, and Japan.

DISPOSABLE BATTERIES MARKET 2018–2023

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global disposable batteries market, tracking two market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key market players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the disposable batteries market by its type, end-use, and region.

By Type

Alkaline

Nickel-Cadmium

Others

By End-Use

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Automotive

Medical

Military & Defense

Others

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players

Duracell Batteries Ltd (US)

Energizer Battery Inc. (US)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

GP Batteries Intl (Singapore)

Everyday Battery Company (US)

Rayovac (US)

Nbcell Battery (China)

Battco (US)

Sony (Japan)

Liebherr Group (Switzerland).

