Global 5G in Autonomous Vehicle Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Global 5G in Autonomous Vehicle Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Autonomous vehicle or driverless car or self-driving car is an advanced concept of car which reads and senses the environment to operate or drive without human input. The safety and optimum operation of the autonomous cars depends on the time taken by the input signal to reach the computer, and then the time taken by the computer to make decision. The average required time for this cycle is approximately 2 milliseconds which can be achieved through the use of 5G network. As these cars contain hundreds of sensors to make vehicle smarter but these sensors generate unprecedented amounts of data which require handling, processing, and analyzing this amount of data in order to mimic the timing of human reflexes which can be done through the high speed provided by the 5G connection. Thus, the growing investments by government and private organizations for the development of autonomous vehicles drives the market growth. Further, the growing demand for increased comfort and reduce reliance on drivers augment the market growth. Moreover, the strategic moves made by the private players fuels the market growth. As in July 2020, Tesla announced to have almost reached the level 5 autonomous driving technology. The company is also developing a new heat projection or cooling system to enable more advanced computers in the car. While in June 2020, Huawei declared to develop a self-driving 5G enabled vehicle that is targeted to be utilized to deliver medical goods to the hospitals. For this the company has also united with Thailand national Broadcasting, telecommunication (NBTC) and Siriraj Hospital. However, the absence of infrastructure to support autonomous cars in developing nations, fears regarding cyber security and safety of the personal data of the users impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global 5G in Autonomous Vehicle market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of market players in the region and a well-established infrastructure for the operation of autonomous cars. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population would create lucrative growth prospects for the 5G in Autonomous Vehicle market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Delphi Automotive PLC

Infineon Technologies AG

Tesla Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

General Motors Company

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Semi-Autonomous vehicle

Autonomous Vehicle

By Application:

Transportation

Defense

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global 5G in Autonomous Vehicle Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

