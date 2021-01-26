Global LNG Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2026

ALSO READ : https://icrowdnewswire.com/2020/08/14/lng-market-global-industry-analysis-by-size-share-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-2020-2026/

LNG market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global LNG market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the LNG market is segmented into

Ethane

Propane

Butane

Nitrogen

Segment by Application, the LNG market is segmented into

Construction & Dairy Products

Furnaces

Fluid Bed Dryers

Food Processing

Manufacturing

Mining

Power Generation Sector

Rotary Kilns

Regional and Country-level Analysis

Regional and Country-level Analysis

LNG market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of LNG by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in LNG business, the date to enter into the LNG market, LNG product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Air Products & Chemicals

BG

BP

Cheniere Energy

Chevron

ConocoPhillips

Exxon Mobil

Gazprom OAO

Inpex

Petroleos De Venezuela

Petronas

