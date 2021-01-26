Collaborative Robotics Market Size 2021: Latest Trends, Form, Application, Region, Forecasts to 2027 | Universal Robots, Techman Robot, FANUC

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], January 2021,– – The Collaborative Robotics Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Collaborative Robotics Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Collaborative Robotics report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Collaborative Robotics market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Collaborative Robotics specifications, and company profiles. The Collaborative Robotics study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Collaborative Robotics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Collaborative Robotics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Collaborative Robotics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Collaborative Robotics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Collaborative Robotics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Collaborative Robotics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Universal Robots, Techman Robot, FANUC, KUKA, Doosan Robotics, AUBO Robotics, ABB, YASKAWA, Precise Automation, Automata, Productive Robotics, Kawasaki

Market Segmentation by Product: Upto 5kg

5~10 kg

Above 10kg



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Electronics

Metal and Machining

Plastic and Polymers

Food and Beverages

Others



The Collaborative Robotics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Collaborative Robotics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Collaborative Robotics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Collaborative Robotics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Collaborative Robotics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Collaborative Robotics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Collaborative Robotics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Collaborative Robotics market?

Table of Contents:

1 Collaborative Robotics Market Overview

1.1 Collaborative Robotics Product Overview

1.2 Collaborative Robotics Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Upto 5kg

1.2.2 5~10 kg

1.2.3 Above 10kg

1.3 Global Collaborative Robotics Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Collaborative Robotics Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Collaborative Robotics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Collaborative Robotics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Collaborative Robotics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Collaborative Robotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Collaborative Robotics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Collaborative Robotics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Collaborative Robotics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Collaborative Robotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Collaborative Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Collaborative Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Collaborative Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Collaborative Robotics Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Collaborative Robotics Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Collaborative Robotics Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Collaborative Robotics Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Collaborative Robotics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Collaborative Robotics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Collaborative Robotics Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Collaborative Robotics Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Collaborative Robotics as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Collaborative Robotics Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Collaborative Robotics Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Collaborative Robotics by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Collaborative Robotics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Collaborative Robotics Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Collaborative Robotics Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Collaborative Robotics Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Collaborative Robotics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Collaborative Robotics Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Collaborative Robotics Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Collaborative Robotics Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Collaborative Robotics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Collaborative Robotics by Application

4.1 Collaborative Robotics Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Electronics

4.1.3 Metal and Machining

4.1.4 Plastic and Polymers

4.1.5 Food and Beverages

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Collaborative Robotics Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Collaborative Robotics Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Collaborative Robotics Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Collaborative Robotics Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Collaborative Robotics by Application

4.5.2 Europe Collaborative Robotics by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robotics by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Collaborative Robotics by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robotics by Application

5 North America Collaborative Robotics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Collaborative Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Collaborative Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Collaborative Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Collaborative Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Collaborative Robotics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Collaborative Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Collaborative Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Collaborative Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Collaborative Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robotics Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robotics Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robotics Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robotics Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Collaborative Robotics Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Collaborative Robotics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Collaborative Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Collaborative Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Collaborative Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Collaborative Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robotics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robotics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Collaborative Robotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Collaborative Robotics Business

10.1 Universal Robots

10.1.1 Universal Robots Corporation Information

10.1.2 Universal Robots Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Universal Robots Collaborative Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Universal Robots Collaborative Robotics Products Offered

10.1.5 Universal Robots Recent Developments

10.2 Techman Robot

10.2.1 Techman Robot Corporation Information

10.2.2 Techman Robot Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Techman Robot Collaborative Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Universal Robots Collaborative Robotics Products Offered

10.2.5 Techman Robot Recent Developments

10.3 FANUC

10.3.1 FANUC Corporation Information

10.3.2 FANUC Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 FANUC Collaborative Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 FANUC Collaborative Robotics Products Offered

10.3.5 FANUC Recent Developments

10.4 KUKA

10.4.1 KUKA Corporation Information

10.4.2 KUKA Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 KUKA Collaborative Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 KUKA Collaborative Robotics Products Offered

10.4.5 KUKA Recent Developments

10.5 Doosan Robotics

10.5.1 Doosan Robotics Corporation Information

10.5.2 Doosan Robotics Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Doosan Robotics Collaborative Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Doosan Robotics Collaborative Robotics Products Offered

10.5.5 Doosan Robotics Recent Developments

10.6 AUBO Robotics

10.6.1 AUBO Robotics Corporation Information

10.6.2 AUBO Robotics Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 AUBO Robotics Collaborative Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 AUBO Robotics Collaborative Robotics Products Offered

10.6.5 AUBO Robotics Recent Developments

10.7 ABB

10.7.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.7.2 ABB Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 ABB Collaborative Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 ABB Collaborative Robotics Products Offered

10.7.5 ABB Recent Developments

10.8 YASKAWA

10.8.1 YASKAWA Corporation Information

10.8.2 YASKAWA Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 YASKAWA Collaborative Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 YASKAWA Collaborative Robotics Products Offered

10.8.5 YASKAWA Recent Developments

10.9 Precise Automation

10.9.1 Precise Automation Corporation Information

10.9.2 Precise Automation Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Precise Automation Collaborative Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Precise Automation Collaborative Robotics Products Offered

10.9.5 Precise Automation Recent Developments

10.10 Automata

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Collaborative Robotics Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Automata Collaborative Robotics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Automata Recent Developments

10.11 Productive Robotics

10.11.1 Productive Robotics Corporation Information

10.11.2 Productive Robotics Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Productive Robotics Collaborative Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Productive Robotics Collaborative Robotics Products Offered

10.11.5 Productive Robotics Recent Developments

10.12 Kawasaki

10.12.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

10.12.2 Kawasaki Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Kawasaki Collaborative Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Kawasaki Collaborative Robotics Products Offered

10.12.5 Kawasaki Recent Developments

11 Collaborative Robotics Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Collaborative Robotics Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Collaborative Robotics Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Collaborative Robotics Industry Trends

11.4.2 Collaborative Robotics Market Drivers

11.4.3 Collaborative Robotics Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

