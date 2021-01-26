Armenia Consumer Goods Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Armenia Consumer Goods Market by Product Type (Fast Moving Consumer Goods and Consumer Durables); By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-commerce, and Others) and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030

Product Overview

Consumer goods refers to items bought mainly for use by individuals or households. Items like clothes, food, books and cooking equipment are included in consumer goods. The goods purchased by the average customer are consumer goods that are used for consumption.

Market highlights

Armenian overall market for consumer goods was estimated at USD 2 million in 2019, and is anticipated to expand to USD 3 million in 2030 and a CAGR of 7% growth. The Fast-Moving Consumer Product group is the biggest customer commodity group in terms of production, marketing and distribution. This involves long-term and unsustainable products like food & drink, personalized care, health care and hygiene products. Per day in human life, FMCG products are needed.

Armenia Consumer Goods Market: Segments

FMCG category had the biggest share by product type in 2019, accounting for approximately 94% of the market. The section also consists of food & drinks, personal treatment, medical services and home care. The largest CAGR of 5 percent in the forecast period of 2019-2030 in the food and beverage segment is anticipated, as food & beverage items are the most widely consumed due to their perishability.

Armenia Consumer Goods Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in Disposable Income

Armenian customers’ increased purchasing power parity and discretionary income with economic growth have boosted the market for consumer goods products in Armenia. Consumers prefer items that make life easy, productive, and time-saving. Such goods continue to achieve a larger market with a surge in the percentage of working people.

Restraint

Distortions and Obstruction of Smooth Functioning

There are monopolies / oligarches in the Armenian economy that prevent the efficient operation of the market. This leads to market disparities, misuse of monopoly power, pervasive barriers to market entry, and lack of financial competition for goods and services. Furthermore, the extensive standardization scheme of the European Economic Union (EAEU) is extremely redundant.

Armenia Consumer Goods Market: Key Players

• Procter & Gamble Company

o Company Overview

o Business Strategy

o Key Product Offerings

o Financial Performance

o Key Performance Indicators

o Risk Analysis

o Recent Development

o Regional Presence

o SWOT Analysis

• The Coca-Cola Company

• PepsiCo, Inc.

• Nestlé S.A.

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

• LG Electronics Inc.

• Haier Group Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Electrolux AB

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Other Prominent Players

Armenia Consumer Goods Market report also contains analysis on:

• Armenia Consumer Goods Market Segments:

• By Product Type

 FMCG

o Food & Beverages

o Personal Care

o Health Care

o Home Care

 Consumer Durables

o Refrigerator

o Air Conditioner and Heater

o Entertainment and Information Appliances

o Washing Machine

o Kitchen appliances

o Cleaning appliances

o Others

• By Distribution Channel

 Supermarket & Hypermarket

 Specialty Stores

 E-commerce

 Others

• Armenia Consumer Goods Market Dynamics

• Armenia Consumer Goods Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints

