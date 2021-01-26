Covid-19 Impact on Global Precision Farming  Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: Deere, Trimble, Raven Industries, Agjunction, AGCO, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Precision Farming Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Precision Farming market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Precision Farming industry. Growth of the overall Precision Farming market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Precision Farming Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Precision Farming industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Precision Farming market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Deere

Trimble

Raven Industries

Agjunction

AGCO

AG Leader Technology

Precision Planting

SST Development

Teejet Technologies

Topcon Positioning Systems

Dickey-John

Cropmetrics

Precision Farming . Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Precision Farming market is segmented into

Guidance System

Remote Sensing

Variable Rate Technology (VRT)

Precision Farming Based on Application Precision Farming market is segmented into

Weather Tracking and Forecasting

Farm Labor Management

Yield Monitoring

Other

Precision Farming Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Precision Farming Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Precision Farming capacity

production

value

consumption

status and forecast;

To focus on the key Precision Farming manufacturers and study the capacity

production

value

market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers

to define

describe and analyze the market competition landscape

SWOT analysis.

To define

describe and forecast the market by type

application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage

opportunity and challenge

restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions

agreements

new product launches

and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study

the years considered to estimate the market size of Precision Farming :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region

company

type and application

2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year