Cultured Meat Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Memphis Meats, Finless Foods, Balletic Foods

Cultured meat is a meat produced by in vitro cultivation of animal cells instead of from slaughtered animals. Scientists feed and nurture the cells so they can multiply to create muscle tissue, which is the main component of the meat we eat. According to the food and agriculture organization of the United Nations (FAO), the demand for meat is going to increase by more than two-thirds in the next 40 years and current production methods are not sustainable. Cultured beef is likely a more sustainable option that will change the way we eat and think about food forever.

Latest released the research study on Global Cultured Meat Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cultured Meat Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cultured Meat Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Memphis Meats (United States), MosaMeat (Netherlands), SuperMeat (Israel), Just, Inc (United States), Integriculture (Japan), Aleph Farms Ltd (Israel), Finless Foods Inc. (United States), Avant Meats Company Limited (China), Balletic Foods (United States) and Future Meat Technologies Ltd (Israel)

Cultured Meat Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Poultry, Pork, Beef, Duck), Application (Nuggets, Burgers, Meatballs, Sausages, Hot dogs, Others (include pet food and foie gras)), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for meat and meat products worldwide

High demand for protein reached food

Nutritional benefits of the cultured meat

Restraints

Limited dedicated research activities

Opportunities

Technological advancements in cellular agriculture

Growing world population

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

