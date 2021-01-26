Global Eco Friendly Bottles Market Study 2016-2026, by Segment (Polylactic Acid, Cellulose), by Market (Mineral Water, Non-alcoholic Beverages), by Company (ecoXpac A/ S, One Green Bottle)

Description

Summary

The global Eco Friendly Bottles market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Polylactic Acid

Cellulose

Starch

Water Soluble Polymers

Aliphatic/Aromatic Co-polyesters

Moulded Fiber

Polyhydroxyalkanoates

Bio-derived Polyethylene

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Mineral Water

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Household Products

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

ecoXpac A/S

One Green Bottle

Earthlust

Ecologic Brands

SKS Bottle and Packaging

Pachamama

Paper Water Bottle

Kanrel

ENSO Bottles

Earth Bottles

SafeBottles

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Eco Friendly Bottles Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Eco Friendly Bottles Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Polylactic Acid

2.1.2 Cellulose

2.1.3 Starch

2.1.4 Water Soluble Polymers

2.1.5 Aliphatic/Aromatic Co-polyesters

2.1.6 Moulded Fiber

2.1.7 Polyhydroxyalkanoates

2.1.8 Bio-derived Polyethylene

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Mineral Water

3.1.2 Non-alcoholic Beverages

3.1.3 Household Products

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 ecoXpac A/S (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 One Green Bottle (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Earthlust (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Ecologic Brands (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 SKS Bottle and Packaging (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Pachamama (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Paper Water Bottle (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Kanrel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 ENSO Bottles (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Earth Bottles (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 SafeBottles (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

