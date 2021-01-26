Global Elastic Bandages Market Study 2016-2026, by Segment (General Elastic Bandages, Colored Elastic Bandages), by Market (For Lower Limbs, For Upper Limbs), by Company (3M, CardinalHealth)

Description

Summary

The global Elastic Bandages market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

General Elastic Bandages

Colored Elastic Bandages

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

For Lower Limbs

For Upper Limbs

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

3M

CardinalHealth

Avcor Health Care

Tetra Medical Supply Corp

Paul Hartmann

Medtronic (Covidien)

Kerma Medical Products

DeRoyal Industries

BSN Medical Inc

Patterson Medical

DJO Global

Alimed

Andover Healthcare

Anji FangYuan Sanitary Material

Anji Jixiang

Zhejiang Dongyang Dongsheng Medical Dressing

Anji Chaoqiang Bandage Weaving Factory

Hubei Joy Bone Medical Products

GSPmed

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Elastic Bandages Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Elastic Bandages Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 General Elastic Bandages

2.1.2 Colored Elastic Bandages

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 For Lower Limbs

3.1.2 For Upper Limbs

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 3M (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 CardinalHealth (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Avcor Health Care (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Tetra Medical Supply Corp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Paul Hartmann (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Medtronic (Covidien) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Kerma Medical Products (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 DeRoyal Industries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 BSN Medical Inc (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Patterson Medical (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 DJO Global (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Alimed (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Andover Healthcare (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Anji FangYuan Sanitary Material (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 Anji Jixiang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 Zhejiang Dongyang Dongsheng Medical Dressing (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.17 Anji Chaoqiang Bandage Weaving Factory (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.18 Hubei Joy Bone Medical Products (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.19 GSPmed (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

