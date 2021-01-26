Global Game hide and skin products Market Study 2016-2026, by Segment (Natural leather, Synthetic leather), by Market (Online, Trade fairs), by Company (Glacier Wear, Klein Karoo)

Description

Summary

The global Game hide & skin products market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Natural leather

Synthetic leather

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Online

Trade fairs

Craft workshops

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Glacier Wear

Klein Karoo

African Gameskin Group (Pty)Ltd

AfriTan tannery

Rocky Mountain Tanners

Sunderland Leather Co., Inc.

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Game hide & skin products Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Game hide & skin products Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Natural leather

2.1.2 Synthetic leather

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Online

3.1.2 Trade fairs

3.1.3 Craft workshops

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Glacier Wear (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Klein Karoo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 African Gameskin Group (Pty)Ltd (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 AfriTan tannery (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Rocky Mountain Tanners (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Sunderland Leather Co., Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

