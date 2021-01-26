Global Gaming Peripheral Market Study 2016-2026, by Segment (Controllers, Headsets), by Market (Commercial, Personal), by Company (Corsair Components, Logitech International)

Description
Summary
The global Gaming Peripheral market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Controllers
Headsets
Keyboards
Mouse
Others
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Commercial
Personal
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Corsair Components
Logitech International
Mad Catz Interactive
Razer
SteelSeries
Sony
Microsoft
Cooler Master
Kingston
Gioteck
Fnatic Gear
BenQ
Gamdias
Mionix
QPAD
Tesoro Gaming
CM Storm
COUGAR
TTeSPORTS
Roccat
Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Gaming Peripheral Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Distribution
1.3 Price & Cost Overview
2 Gaming Peripheral Market by Type
2.1 By Type
2.1.1 Controllers
2.1.2 Headsets
2.1.3 Keyboards
2.1.4 Mouse
2.1.5 Others
2.2 Market Size by Type
2.3 Market Forecast by Type
3 Global Market Demand
3.1 Segment Overview
3.1.1 Commercial
3.1.2 Personal
3.2 Market Size by Demand
3.3 Market Forecast by Demand
4 Major Region Market
4.1 Global Market Overview
4.1.1 Market Size & Growth
4.1.2 Market Forecast
4.2 Major Region
4.2.1 Market Size & Growth
4.2.2 Market Forecast
5 Major Companies List
5.1 Corsair Components (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.2 Logitech International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.3 Mad Catz Interactive (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.4 Razer (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.5 SteelSeries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.6 Sony (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.7 Microsoft (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.8 Cooler Master (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.9 Kingston (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.10 Gioteck (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.11 Fnatic Gear (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.12 BenQ (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.13 Gamdias (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.14 Mionix (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.15 QPAD (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.16 Tesoro Gaming (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.17 CM Storm (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.18 COUGAR (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.19 TTeSPORTS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.20 Roccat (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.21 SteelSeries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
6 Conclusion
