Description
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3798260
Summary
The global Home Décor market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Home Furniture
Rugs
Bath Textiles
Bed Textiles
Kitchen and Dining Textiles
Tiles
Wood & Laminate Flooring
Vinyl & Rubber Flooring
Lighting
Others
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Indoor
Outdoor
Others
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Ikea
Philips
Suofeiya Home Collection
Springs Window Fashions
Zepter
Conair
Siemens
Hanssem
Samson
Oneida
Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-home-decor-market-study-2016-2026-by-segment-home-furniture-rugs-by-market-indoor-outdoor-by-company-ikea-philips
Table of Contents
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Home Décor Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Distribution
1.3 Price & Cost Overview
2 Home Décor Market by Type
2.1 By Type
2.1.1 Home Furniture
2.1.2 Rugs
2.1.3 Bath Textiles
2.1.4 Bed Textiles
2.1.5 Kitchen and Dining Textiles
2.1.6 Tiles
2.1.7 Wood & Laminate Flooring
2.1.8 Vinyl & Rubber Flooring
2.1.9 Lighting
2.1.10 Others
2.2 Market Size by Type
2.3 Market Forecast by Type
3 Global Market Demand
3.1 Segment Overview
3.1.1 Indoor
3.1.2 Outdoor
3.1.3 Others
3.2 Market Size by Demand
3.3 Market Forecast by Demand
4 Major Region Market
4.1 Global Market Overview
4.1.1 Market Size & Growth
4.1.2 Market Forecast
4.2 Major Region
4.2.1 Market Size & Growth
4.2.2 Market Forecast
5 Major Companies List
5.1 Ikea (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.2 Philips (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.3 Suofeiya Home Collection (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.4 Springs Window Fashions (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.5 Zepter (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.6 Conair (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.7 Siemens (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.8 Hanssem (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.9 Samson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5.10 Oneida (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
6 Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3798260
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Links: