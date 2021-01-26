Global Home Office Furniture Market Study 2016-2026, by Segment (Seating, Tables), by Market (Wholesale Markets, General Retailers), by Company (Steelcase, Ashley Furniture Industries)

Description
Summary
The global Home Office Furniture market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Seating
Tables
Storage
Lying
Others
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Wholesale Markets
General Retailers
Online Retailers
Others
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Steelcase
Ashley Furniture Industries
Inter IKEA Group
Sears Holdings
Haworth
Herman Miller
HNI
Kimball International
Knoll
KOKUYO Furniture
Masco
Poltrona Frau
Mercury Row
Latitude Run
Red Barrel Studio
Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Home Office Furniture Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Distribution
1.3 Price & Cost Overview
6 Conclusion
