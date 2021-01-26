Global Home Office Furniture Market Study 2016-2026, by Segment (Seating, Tables), by Market (Wholesale Markets, General Retailers), by Company (Steelcase, Ashley Furniture Industries)

Description

Summary

The global Home Office Furniture market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Seating

Tables

Storage

Lying

Others

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Wholesale Markets

General Retailers

Online Retailers

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Steelcase

Ashley Furniture Industries

Inter IKEA Group

Sears Holdings

Haworth

Herman Miller

HNI

Kimball International

Knoll

KOKUYO Furniture

Masco

Poltrona Frau

Mercury Row

Latitude Run

Red Barrel Studio

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Home Office Furniture Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Home Office Furniture Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Seating

2.1.2 Tables

2.1.3 Storage

2.1.4 Lying

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Wholesale Markets

3.1.2 General Retailers

3.1.3 Online Retailers

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Steelcase (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Ashley Furniture Industries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Inter IKEA Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Sears Holdings (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Haworth (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Herman Miller (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 HNI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Kimball International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Knoll (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 KOKUYO Furniture (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Masco (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Poltrona Frau (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Mercury Row (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Latitude Run (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 Red Barrel Studio (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

