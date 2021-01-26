Global Hotel Furniture Market Study 2016-2026, by Segment (Wooden Furniture, Leather and Fabric Furniture), by Market (Economy Hotel, Extended-Stay Hotel), by Company (Ashley Furniture, Rooms To Go)

Description

Summary

The global Hotel Furniture market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Wooden Furniture

Leather & Fabric Furniture

Metal Furniture

Others

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Economy Hotel

Extended-Stay Hotel

Full-Service Hotel

Luxury Hotel

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Ashley Furniture

Rooms To Go

Foliot Furniture

Mattress Firm

Williams-Sonoma

LE-AL Asia

Hmart Limited

Berkshire Hathaway

Laz Boy

American Signature

Sleep Number

Gelaimei Hotel Furniture

Fulilai Hotel Furniture Co., Ltd

Northland Furniture.

Sleepy’s

Buhler Furniture

Mingjia Furniture

JL Furnishings

Telos Furniture

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Hotel Furniture Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Hotel Furniture Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Wooden Furniture

2.1.2 Leather & Fabric Furniture

2.1.3 Metal Furniture

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Economy Hotel

3.1.2 Extended-Stay Hotel

3.1.3 Full-Service Hotel

3.1.4 Luxury Hotel

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Ashley Furniture (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Rooms To Go (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Foliot Furniture (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Mattress Firm (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Williams-Sonoma (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 LE-AL Asia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Hmart Limited (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Berkshire Hathaway (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Laz Boy (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 American Signature (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Sleep Number (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Gelaimei Hotel Furniture (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Fulilai Hotel Furniture Co., Ltd (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Northland Furniture. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 Sleepy’s (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 Buhler Furniture (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.17 Mingjia Furniture (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.18 JL Furnishings (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.19 Telos Furniture (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

