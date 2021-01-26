Global Household Water Purifier Filter Market Study 2016-2026, by Segment (RO Purification Filter, Gravity-based Purification Filter), by Market (Offline Distribution Channel, Online Distribution Channel), by Company (3M, Haier)

Description

Summary

The global Household Water Purifier Filter market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

RO Purification Filter

Gravity-based Purification Filter

UV Purification Filter

Others

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Offline Distribution Channel

Online Distribution Channel

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

3M

Haier

Honeywell International

Pentair

Whirlpool

Midea Group

Panasonic

Koninklijke Philips

Amway

Aqua Fresh RO

Aquaphor

Brita

Coway

Culligan

EcoWater Systems

Eureka Forbes

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Hyflux

KENT RO Systems

Litree Enterprise

Tata Chemicals

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Household Water Purifier Filter Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Household Water Purifier Filter Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 RO Purification Filter

2.1.2 Gravity-based Purification Filter

2.1.3 UV Purification Filter

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Offline Distribution Channel

3.1.2 Online Distribution Channel

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 3M (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Haier (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Honeywell International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Pentair (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Whirlpool (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Midea Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Panasonic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Koninklijke Philips (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Amway (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Aqua Fresh RO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Aquaphor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Brita (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Coway (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Culligan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 EcoWater Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 Eureka Forbes (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.17 Hindustan Unilever Limited (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.18 Hyflux (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.19 KENT RO Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.20 Litree Enterprise (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.21 Tata Chemicals (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

